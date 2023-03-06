Industrial Engineer, Industrial Automation Technologist, currently Councilor of the Municipality of Monterrey Casanare, where he has worked for different causes. He is the Ad Hoc President of the Riberas de San Andrés neighborhood where he has represented them for 7 years since the execution of the project, compliance with the guarantees of the homes, management of the execution of the home gasification project, management of the deeds of these homes .

Currently, he is also a student of a Master’s in Public Administration, second semester in progress.

Mayra Alejandra Ramirez Soler:

Lawyer from the Universidad Libre de Colombia with six (06) years of professional experience in the public sector, social leader and defender of the rights of communities.

A woman from Monterrey, who since her secondary studies as a representative of the Escuela Normal Superior educational institution (year 2008) stood out for her leadership and dedication to service.

She has worked as a lawyer providing legal support to public entities such as the Monterrey mayor’s office and Aguazul Casanare.

I participate in the School of political empowerment WOMEN WITH POWER – the first political seedbed for women in Casanare, currently developing her political exercise as a member of the Departmental committee of the Casanare New Liberalism party.

His decision to participate in politics is motivated and focused on the implementation of plans, programs, public policies and project management that boost the growth of this municipality and improve the living conditions of its inhabitants.

Oscar Gonzalo Téllez Gómez:

Professional in Civil Engineering, with 33 years of age graduated from the Cooperative University of Colombia, son of businessman Gonzalo Téllez (RIP) and Mercedes Gómez, native of Monterrey.

He assures that he has new ideals that allow a better development for the department with more vision and protection for the future of Colombia.

Oscar Téllez manages the company where his father taught him to work honestly, a value that he qualifies as very important when assuming a public position representing the communities.

Luis Alirio Vargas Rojas:

Professional in Business Administration, and Municipal Public Administration, competent in the management of organizations, whether they are for profit or not, aware of the needs of consumers, of the demands of the society to which it delivers its products, goods and/or public services. and private.

It ensures that it remains attentive to the opportunities that the environment offers, creative in the formulation of business development strategies and maximum use of the resources applied to the administrative process. Understanding the cultural, historical, social, economic and environmental context of the Companies and understanding the role and responsibilities of the Administrator in society.

Leonel Gerardo Gomez Malagon:

Born in Villa Carola, he is a technician in public administration and government and is currently studying Territorial Public Administration and Business Administration.

With an extensive political career, he has been a councilor on two occasions, from 2012-2015 and 2016-2019, he was president of the Council on two occasions and assures that he has all the commitment to comply with the regiomontunos from the Assembly.

Leam Alberto Barajas Leguizamo

Born in Monterrey, son of Alfonso Barajas and Griselda Leguizamo; He is a systems engineer, a specialist in international business and a retired teacher, which is why he declares himself a champion of educational processes, since he believes that education leads to the transformation of communities. In addition, he worked in the Monterrey Mayor’s Office in the Social Development Secretariat.

He assures that if he manages to be a deputy for Casanare, he commits himself to being the spokesperson for the people of Monterrey unconditionally, where he will seek to regain the trust of citizens in public institutions, in the same way, he will work to integrate the lines of development outlined in the municipality , to include them in the Departmental Development Plan.

Antonio Jose Guerrero Garcia

He is currently a councilor for Monterrey, he is convinced that because of his love for his people, department, because of his vocation and willingness to serve, he will make people believe in politics again and fight against corruption and lack of love for the region.

It commits itself to work based on projects that guarantee to improve the quality of life of Casanareños.

A journalist from Monterrey, he has been a councilor and assures that he is a social servant who is committed to upholding the credential that the municipality currently has.

Toloza supports social and community causes in which it has managed to solve situations that affect the regiomontunos, in matters of health, public services, among others.