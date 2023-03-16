Through a letter, the Attorney General’s Office asked the Atlantic Assembly for the support of Nicolás Petro Burgos as a deputy of that corporation in order to establish the origin of various bank movements that had entered the accounts of the president’s son from Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

“In a restrained manner, I request your valuable collaboration in the sense of sending to this unit of the Judicial Police all the information that rests in its databases, mainly related to the quality of deputy and certification of the position as deputy of this assembly, as well as the monthly payroll supports corresponding to the certified period, including ordinary and extraordinary benefits and payments generated by various concepts to Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos”, says the first paragraph of the letter sent to the Atlantic Assembly by the Attorney General’s Office.

The document indicates that the request was approved by a municipal judge of control of guarantees of Bogotá that allowed the investigations in this way of the eldest son of the President of the Republic.

“The foregoing, in response to the provisions of the thirteen (42) municipal criminal court with the function of guarantee control of Bogotá, who AUTHORIZED the request submitted by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 06 – Outstanding before the CTI, for a selective search in databases , in a hearing held on March 10, 2023″, the letter from the investigative entity to the corporation ended.

The letter from the Attorney General of the Nation, headed by Francisco Barbosa, was sent to the Atlantic Assembly on the morning of Monday, March 13, but until now the letter was known in the midst of the investigations against Nicolás Petro for –allegedly– raising money from mafias and drug traffickers that were destined –allegedly– for the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro.

Prosecutor Barbosa does not believe that Nicolás Petro will evade Colombian justice

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is conducting investigations against the son of President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro, after learning of Day Vásquez’s chats in which –apparently– it would be shown that the deputy of the Atlantic Assembly would have received money that he had as a destination for his father’s presidential campaign and that they came from leaders of the mafia and drug trafficking.

In an interview with Blu Radio, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, referred to the investigations against Nicolás Petro, and indicated that he did not believe that the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro was going to evade his responsibility with justice. Colombian.

“I understand that you have a proxy and there is permanent communication with him. I refuse to think that a person, like the son of the President of the Republic, is going to evade Colombian justice because at this moment what he has to do is be aware of the requirements made by the accusing entity,” said prosecutor Barbosa in the interview to that radio station.

In addition, the Attorney General of the Nation pointed out that Nicolás Petro -and also Juan Fernando Petro- not only has a commitment to the country, but also to his family, especially with President Gustavo Petro who believes in his innocence and that is why he went who asked the investigative body to carry out the pertinent investigations into the complaint by Vásquez.

It should be noted that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is looking for him to notify him of the investigation against him, but they have not been able to locate him, which is why his appearance is questioned despite having a proxy in the proceedings against him. with Infobae

