The Colombian Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, decided to suspend the arrest warrants against 19 dissidents of the ‘Central Staff’ of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in response to a request made by President Gustavo Petro.

The lifting of the arrest warrants occurs in the midst of an attempt at dialogue between the Colombian government and the FARC dissidents, as part of Petro’s total peace proposal to reduce the level of violence through agreements with armed organizations. .

“These arrest warrants are suspended based on the constitutional powers of the President of the Republic. For him, this organization has a political character to negotiate peace agreements with the national government,” said Barbosa, according to reports from Blu Radio.

For his part, Petro reacted to the decision of the Attorney General’s Office. «A second peace process begins. A table will be established between the Government and the ‘Central General Staff’, the president pointed out on his Twitter account.

dissidents

According to local media, the suspension of the arrest warrants will be in force for the dissidents, who could join the eventual peace dialogue. Is about:

Edgar de Jesús Orrego Arango, Farby Edisson Parra Parra, Robinson de Jesús González, Willinton Henao Gutíerrez, Carlos Eduardo García Tellez, Omar Pardo Galeano, Ciro Alfonso Romero, Iván Jacob Idribo Arredondo, Diverney Valencia, Deison Rodrigo Ortiz Camallo, Wilmar Pasu Rivera, Luis Carlos Pinilla, Anderson Andrei Vargas, Óscar Eduardo Sandoval Noscué, Luis Hernán Ochoa, Fabio Giraldo Giraldo, Jaime Muñoz Dorado, Leydy Tatiana Rojas and Eliécer Palomeque.

The leader of the 33rd Front of the dissidents of the extinct FARC, Javier Alfonso Velosa García, alias ‘Jhon Mechas’, was excluded from the list of peace negotiators because he is accused of his alleged responsibility in the attack with firearms on the helicopter in which former President Iván Duque (2018-2022) was traveling, when he landed in the city of Cúcuta on June 25, 2021.

Initially, Petro’s request raised doubts in Barbosa. The prosecutor asked the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, to inform him if among the people who would be beneficiaries of the lifting of the arrest warrants, there were individuals who had been certified as members of the FARC in the Final Peace Agreement that was signed. in 2016. With RT

