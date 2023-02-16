Home News The Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute Daniel García Arizabaleta for the Odebrecht corruption scandal
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced a formal accusation against Daniel García Arizabaleta as allegedly responsible for illicit enrichment as a result of bribes received by the construction company Odebrecht.

The investigative body established that according to the evidence, García Arizabaleta signed two simulated contracts with the company Consultores Unidos, which would have served to receive 360 ​​million pesos from the Brazilian firm.

Specifically, the defendant received payments from the Brazilian multinational in two different periods, 2009-2010 and 2012-2013. Apparently, Odebrecht sent him the money through Eduardo José Zambrano Caicedo, legal representative of the company Consultores Unidos SA

To make the delivery of the money effective, García Arizabaleta would have signed two simulated contracts with Consultores Unidos for commercial advice and management. Subsequently, to prove the apparent fulfillment of the agreed contractual object, he presented several collection accounts and invoices for services that were never provided.

A prosecutor from the Special Task Group for the Odebrecht Case established that, with these maneuvers, presumably, the effective disbursement of the money sent by the Brazilian construction company was guaranteed; and García Arizabaleta tried to hide the relationship he had with that multinational and obtained a possible unjustified increase in assets of 360 million pesos.

The criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit in charge of the case set the start of the pretrial hearings for June 9 of this year.

Daniel García Arizabaleta is an architect from Cali, who was dismissed and disqualified1? for 15 years by the Attorney General’s Office for irregularities when he served as director of INVIAS and Coldeportes. with RSF

