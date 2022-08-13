Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 12th. Title: The prospect of realizing the peaceful reunification of the motherland is bright – the white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era” has aroused strong repercussions

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The white paper titled “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” recently released by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council has aroused strong repercussions. In the past few days, people from all walks of life have expressed in their interviews with Xinhua News Agency that the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in accordance with “one country, two systems” will lay a new foundation for China‘s development and progress and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and will create huge opportunities for Taiwan’s economic and social development. The vast number of Taiwan compatriots have brought tangible benefits, which are also conducive to the peace and development of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world.

“Peaceful reunification, one country, two systems” is the best way to achieve national reunification

“The release of the white paper is really exciting!” Wu Jiaying, president of the Xiamen Taiwan Business Association, said that the white paper timely and fully demonstrated the central government’s firm will and determination to solve the Taiwan issue and advance the cause of the reunification of the motherland, and also reflected the central government’s willingness to Continue to strive for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and best efforts.

In the 26 years of development in the mainland, Wu Jiaying has witnessed the integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait; many Taiwanese businessmen have come to the mainland to invest and start businesses, and actively participate in the development and construction of the motherland. Wu Jiaying said that the Xiamen Taiwanese Business Association will continue to broadly unite the majority of Taiwanese businessmen and Taiwan compatriots, observe the general trend, understand the righteousness, adhere to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus”, oppose “Taiwan independence”, give full play to the role of bridge between the two sides of the strait, and promote Cross-strait economic and trade exchanges and cooperation promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and contribute to the realization of the complete reunification of the motherland and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The white paper pointed out that “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is our basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue and the best way to achieve national reunification. After Taiwan, long-term stability. Ye Jianming, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairman of the Hong Kong Island Federation of All Circles, said that “one country, two systems” has been tested in the practice of Hong Kong and Macau for more than 20 years. The successful practice of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong and Macau has strongly demonstrated the superiority and strong vitality of this institutional arrangement.

The Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Chen Maobo, said that the success of the practice of “One Country, Two Systems” in Hong Kong is universally recognized. Peace, development and a good life are the common aspirations of Taiwan compatriots, and creating a better life is the common pursuit of compatriots on both sides of the strait. “One country, two systems” is the best institutional arrangement for realizing the peaceful reunification of the motherland, and a great initiative of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In the new era and new journey, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the central government, the sons and daughters of the Chinese people will surely gather their mighty forces to promote the reunification of the motherland and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Peaceful reunification will create huge opportunities for Taiwan

“The reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the nation are not only great interests, but also great interests.” Yang Yizhou, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the National Taiwan Federation, said that after reunification, Taiwan’s peace and tranquility will be fully guaranteed, economic development will be fully enhanced, and people’s livelihood and well-being will be fully enhanced. Upgrading, Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, have a wider world for development in the mainland.

Wu Rongyuan, chairman of the Taiwan Labor Party, said that after the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan has broad prospects for development with the motherland as its support. The space for Taiwanese people to participate in international activities can be more guaranteed under the one-China principle. “More importantly, issues such as resource distribution and fair development, which are of concern to the working public and young people, also have room and conditions for reform.”

“After years of development, the two sides of the strait have formed different industrial characteristics and strong economic complementarity.” Wu Jiaying said that the mainland has a broad market and development space, and the economic integration of the two sides is the best choice. After the reunification, the cross-strait economic cooperation mechanism and system will be more perfect, and the mainland will provide a hinterland and market for Taiwan’s development; enterprises on both sides of the strait can jointly build a cooperative value chain, speed up technology research and development, and promote the transformation and upgrading of the industrial structure and trade structure on both sides of the strait; the two sides of the strait can jointly expand market and share development dividends.

“Cross-strait reunification only benefits Taiwan, not losses,” said Ye Guiping, director of the Macau Social and Economic Development Research Center at City University of Macau. Taiwan’s future lies in national reunification, and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots depends on national rejuvenation. Achieving the reunification of the motherland by peaceful means is in the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including the Taiwan compatriots, and will provide Taiwan with development opportunities with both breadth and depth. The problems that have plagued Taiwan’s economic development and people’s livelihood for a long time can be resolved through the integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Compatriots on both sides of the strait share the great glory of national rejuvenation

“The social system and way of life of Taiwan compatriots will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs, and legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected. All Taiwan compatriots who support the reunification of the motherland and national rejuvenation will truly be the masters of Taiwan and participate in The construction of the motherland, enjoy the development dividend.” The statement in the white paper has greatly encouraged Lin Kunyou, a Taiwanese businessman who has lived in the mainland for more than 20 years.

“Over the years, I have fully felt that the mainland attaches great importance to the rights and interests of Taiwanese companies and compatriots in Taiwan. The same treatment makes me feel at home in the mainland.” said Lin Kunyou, sales director of Guangyun Agricultural Biotechnology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. , I believe that after the reunification, the vital rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected, and more dividends from the development of the motherland will be shared. Young people in Taiwan will have more room for development, and they can more easily come to the mainland to study, find employment, and start businesses, and they can walk together and work together with the young people in the mainland. Taiwan’s fiscal revenue can be used to improve people’s livelihood as much as possible, and mostly do practical things, do good things, and solve difficult problems for the people.

Kunshan Taiqing Zheng Guangyi eagerly looks forward to the peaceful reunification of the motherland at an early date. “At that time, behind the Taiwan compatriots, there will be a stronger motherland, people’s livelihood and well-being will be better, there will be more room for development, and the waist will be stronger, more confident, safer and more dignified internationally,” he said. , Taiwan compatriots will share the dignity and glory of a great country with their mainland compatriots, and be proud and proud of being upright Chinese.

“In the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we Taiwan compatriots will definitely not be absent. We must be witnesses, participants, promoters, and devotees of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Compatriots on both sides of the strait will work together to realize the Chinese dream. , share the great glory of national rejuvenation.” Wu Jiaying said. (Reporters Liu Huan, Fu Min, Lu Huadong, Chen Shu, Qi Xianghui, Niu Qi, Liu Gang)

(Liu Huan, Fu Min, Lu Huadong, Chen Shu, Qi Xianghui, Niu Qi, Liu Gang)

[Editor in charge: Xu Dan]