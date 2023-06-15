The protagonist of The Flash, Ezra Miller, and his mental health problems

Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor, popular for playing the superhero The Flash in the DC universe movie series, has reappeared on a red carpet in Hollywood to promote his new movie: The Flash (which opens this Friday June 16) after a couple of years with erratic behavior and his own confession of suffering from mental illness.

This Monday has been the first and the last time that he will publicize one of the most important premieres of the DC Studios franchise, after Warner Bros has preferred to keep him away from the press tour.

Last year, the actor has acknowledged having problems, in a written statement provided to the magazine Variety. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment.”Miller has acknowledged. “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

In April 2020, a fan danced with him in a bar in Iceland, and Miller grabbed her by the neck and wrestled her to the ground. This incident marked a turning point in Miller’s image, which has accumulated bizarre news ever since.

He ended up in jail for assaulting two people in a karaoke for singing a Lady Gaga song wrong, he sneaked into a couple’s room to threaten them with death, broke into a neighbor’s empty house to steal bottles of alcoholshe approached another neighbor’s to accuse her of witchcraft while paying strange compliments to her son…

Things got worse when the parents of an 18-year-old accused him of manipulating and holding their daughter. The adolescent, according to what her mother declared to The New York Post, she was with the actor and a group of young girls, in what she described as a “scary” and “cult-like” situation.

She wouldn’t be the only one to share a roof with Miller. According to research conducted by Rolling Stonein June, Miller has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages one to five, at his ranch.. She met them during a period that she spent in Hawaii and proposed to the young woman to leave everything and move in with him. The father of the minors would have denounced the facts because he understands that it is not a safe environment. The magazine confirms that there are videos where up to eight weapons are scattered around the house, some stacked among piles of stuffed animals.

Ezra Miller, who is non-binary and identifies with the pronouns they/them (them, in Spanish), has always spoken openly about his polyamory group, with which he lived on his Vermont farm. I am trying to find beings queer with whom to connect in an almost familiar way, as if I had married them 25 lifetimes ago”explained in Playboy in 2018.

This series of scandals has become a public relations issue not only for Miller, but also for Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of the DC Comics and fantastic animals. Miller, however, has attended the premiere in Los Angles, and appreciated the support that the directors of the franchise have given him in these difficult months for him: “I want to thank you for your discernment and care during this time. Also for knowing how to bring this moment to fruition”he said at the Los Angeles premiere.