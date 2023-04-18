Home » The protection work on the Cravo Sur river in front of Yopal advances by 70%
The protection work on the Cravo Sur river in front of Yopal advances by 70%

In geo-containers and pedraplén, the most important work in terms of Disaster Risk Management in the history of Casanare is being built, with which it seeks to protect the residents of the capital from scour, erosion and flooding, from La Iguana park to the Villa del Paraíso urbanization.

This structure is carried out under a tripartite agreement between the Government of Casanare, Corporinoquia and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

In the work managed by the Government of Casanare before the National Government, more than 40 billion pesos are being invested.

Arvey Méndez, the Departmental Director of Disaster Risk Management, pointed out that the protection work is made up of two sections, the lower part in pedraplén with geotextile NT 3500, rocks and treads. And the route of the La Iguana park, is made up of a footbridge in geo-containers, a blanket for erosion control and a surface layer in affirmed with raw material from the river.

The work designed to protect the city of Yopal, from the onslaught of the Cravo Sur River, will be put at the service of the community in the coming months.

Source: Government of Casanare

