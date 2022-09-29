Home News The protest against Casa Zero: “Unfinished work, water enters my house”
The protest against Casa Zero: “Unfinished work, water enters my house”

The protest against Casa Zero: “Unfinished work, water enters my house”

Franco Campeotto of Ponzano Veneto is among the customers of Casa Zero who have given life to a sit-in in front of the Nervesa headquarters to protest against the company, under investigation, which has left the work incomplete. In recent weeks the company has approached its customers almost exclusively with press releases, almost no one has been able to speak with site managers and company top management. Testimony collected by Enzo Favero

00:52

