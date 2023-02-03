Home News The protest of children’s home workers continues at the ICBF in Santa Marta
News

The protest of children’s home workers continues at the ICBF in Santa Marta

by admin
The protest of children’s home workers continues at the ICBF in Santa Marta

workers of children’s homes continue to protest this Friday outside the headquarters of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, icbfin Santa Marta, because so far it has not been done recruitment of operators.

The sit-in began on Wednesday and remains in the Avenida del Ferrocarril with Avenida de Los Estudianteswhere with banners, megaphones and harangues, the protesters demand that the contracts be carried out because many Samarians have nowhere to leave their children while they carry out their activities and work days.

It might interest you: Due to non-payment: ICBF workers protested in Santa Marta

Members of the Departmental Union of workers at the service of the contractors or administrators of the Institutions, Gardens or Homes attached to the ICBF participate in the event, Sintrahogares.

You may be interested: Children’s home workers in Santa Marta protest because ICBF has not hired operators

See also  Belluno, infections from Covid are on the rise

You may also like

Tourism in Antioquia skyrocketed in 2022

Carlos Vives will release a new album in...

Dark discovery in the trunk of a taxi...

The operations against the piques returned

The renowned designer Paco Rabanne died

Ford will compete in Formula 1 again in...

Optics meeting at Colegio Carrasquilla with international guests

Luis Díaz excites Liverpool: he has already started...

Prosecuted for animal abuse worker of canine care...

How much will the new iPhone 14 cost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy