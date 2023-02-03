workers of children’s homes continue to protest this Friday outside the headquarters of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, icbf in Santa Marta, because so far it has not been done recruitment of operators.

The sit-in began on Wednesday and remains in the Avenida del Ferrocarril with Avenida de Los Estudianteswhere with banners, megaphones and harangues, the protesters demand that the contracts be carried out because many Samarians have nowhere to leave their children while they carry out their activities and work days.

It might interest you: Due to non-payment: ICBF workers protested in Santa Marta

Members of the Departmental Union of workers at the service of the contractors or administrators of the Institutions, Gardens or Homes attached to the ICBF participate in the event, Sintrahogares.

You may be interested: Children’s home workers in Santa Marta protest because ICBF has not hired operators