TREVISO. “It is not sustainable for us newsagents to collect the payment of a newspaper, between 1 and 2 euros, with an ATM, because we are making a loss: help us by paying with cash”.

This is the appeal launched to customers and citizens by Paola Balbo, owner of the “Break Caffè”In via Piave in Treviso, which has been seen “To impose” a Tuttosport ATM payment from a customer who did not want to hear reasons or even accept the newspaper as a gift.

“When the customer pulled out the ATM to pay 1 euro and 50 cents for the newspaper, I thought he was taking me for a ride – says the newsagent in disbelief – but then I realized he was serious and I tried to explain that we newsagents for the ATM pay a fixed fee plus various commissions and with that amount I would have gone at a loss. The customer replied curtly that he did not have any change in his pocket and at that point I propose that he accept the newspaper as a gift. Open up heaven! He began to rant that the payment with the ATM was his right, that he would have denounced me, that he would have made a complaint to the mayor, accusing our category of “doing black”, which is technically impossible. Eventually the payment was done with the ATM and I hung the receipt in plain sight behind the cash desk together with the communiqué from the Sinagi, the newsagents’ union, which asked the government to resolve the situation ».

The anomalies of payments with ATMs in newsstands had in fact already been highlighted at the dawn of the entry into force of the provision that obliges public businesses to acquire Pos, by the Treviso manager of the Sinagi, the newsagent Maurizio Pregnolato, who promoted the protest for the economic unsustainability of telematic transactions. Accounts in hand, if we take the case of the Tuttosport sold by Paola Balbo to her smoking customer: 1.50 euros is the retail price, of which the newsagent has 30 cents of profit, but the owner’s bank applies a fixed commission of 25 cents for each payment with the Pos, and the gain therefore drops to 5 cents, plus there is an additional percentage commission on the transaction, which in our case is 8 cents, ultimately causing a loss of 3 cents per copy sold by payment by debit card.

“And if you paid with the credit card the commissions would be even higher – continues Balbo – in May for the Pos I spent 22 euros of monthly fee, 9.85 euros of fixed commissions and 8.63 euros of commissions on the transaction, for a total of over 40 euros. And we are talking about a month in which the obligation to accept the ATM for all payments had not yet entered into force, here there is a risk of exceeding 500 euros a year. We newsagents we cannot raise prices to pass these expenses on to the customer, and we do not even want to make excuses at the time of payment by saying that the ATM does not work, we want to work honestly and recover from these two years of pandemic that have greatly prostrated us. Either they take away the commissions or they exempt us from the obligation of the Pos, because this is another blow that we do not deserve. And my case is certainly not an isolated one, as a friend who owns a stationery shop in Vascon the other day collected a payment of 70 cents for photocopying with the ATM. If those who made the law did not have common sense, we hope that at least the citizens have it ”.