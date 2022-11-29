November 29, 2022 10:03

In the space of just over two months, two spontaneous mass movements overturned two totalitarian regimes. Aside from authoritarianism, China and Iran are two very different countries, yet there are many similarities between the two uprisings.

In both cases, events that could have gone totally unnoticed caused an explosion of popular anger. In Iran, the death of Mahsa Amini while in the hands of the religious police has nothing exceptional: the brutality of the various forces of order is unfortunately a frequent element. However his death triggered the women’s revolt.

In China, the fire in a building in Urumqi that started the wave of protests could have remained an isolated case, as happened in September with the incident involving a bus full of people transported to an isolation camp in Guizhou province, with 27 victims. But this time the ten dead in Urumqi have prompted the Chinese to take to the streets as they had never done in the last three decades.

The gears of the revolution

Is it possible to compare the two movements? In reality it is right to compare them to understand how revolutions are born and what is the gear that sets the masses in motion. In 2011, the suicide of a vegetable seller in a small Tunisian town caused the fall of a dictatorship, because the context was explosive and because the regime was not as solid as it seemed.

In Iran as in China, it is always a question of context, especially for the young people of the two countries who for different reasons see their horizons blocked. In Iran the moral rigor of the mullahs, combined with the eternal economic chaos due to the isolation of the regime, have made a youth who aspires to a better life lose hope.