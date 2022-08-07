The Hainan Provincial Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held a press conference on Sunday (7th) to announce that a total of 1,140 positive infections have been reported in the province since August 1, with 827 confirmed cases and 313 cases without infection. Symptomatic infection, among which Sanya, the hardest hit area, has accumulated 689 and 282 cases respectively.

(Sanya/Beijing Comprehensive News) China‘s Hainan Province has recently rebounded and heated up the COVID-19 epidemic. More than a thousand positive cases have been reported within a week. In addition to Sanya City, where a large number of tourists are stranded, three other cities have announced that they have entered “static management”, and the province has carried out nucleic acid testing. detection. The official requirement is to maintain the wartime state and win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Based on reports from Hainan Daily, China CCTV News and The Paper, Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, held a special meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Leading Group on Responding to the Epidemic on Saturday (August 6). It is necessary to handle the relationship with Sanya well, to make overall plans and to help as much as possible, and at the same time, strictly control the outflow of personnel to ensure that no one is spilled.

Hainan province reported 297 new local confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 186 local asymptomatic infections on Saturday, of which Sanya reported 240 new confirmed cases and 173 asymptomatic infections.

The Hainan Provincial Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held a press conference on Sunday (7th) to announce that a total of 1,140 positive infections have been reported in the province since August 1, with 827 confirmed cases and 313 cases without infection. Symptomatic infection, among which Sanya, the hardest hit area, has accumulated 689 and 282 cases respectively.

It was also announced at the press conference that Hainan Province will start nucleic acid testing for all employees in the province from Sunday.

In order to control the epidemic, Sanya City has implemented temporary global static management since Saturday, restricting the flow of people and suspending public transportation in the city; all inbound and outbound flights at Sanya Phoenix International Airport have also been cancelled on Sunday.

Wanning, Qionghai and Danzhou, which also reported confirmed cases, also implemented static management from Sunday.

Sanya, a tourist hotspot, has received millions of tourists in the past two months, but the peak tourist season was interrupted due to the epidemic. It is estimated that more than 80,000 tourists are currently stranded. Tourists can only leave the island after completing the seven-day risk investigation.

In order to alleviate the plight of stranded tourists, the Sanya Municipal Government announced that the hotel will provide stranded tourists with a half-price discounted renewal service, but then some tourists reported that the hotel charged the renewal fee according to the store price, and some even higher than the original reservation price of tourists.

Sanya City Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports officials said Saturday that the discounts proposed at the news conference should be discounts based on tourists’ original booking prices, not store prices.

Relaxation of circuit breaker standards for international flights

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has optimized and adjusted the circuit breaker measures for international flights since Sunday, relaxing the circuit breaker standards and shortening the shutdown period.

According to a notice issued on the official website of the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Sunday, after the adjustment, the inbound flight with five confirmed passengers will be suspended for one week when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches 4% of the number of inbound passengers on the flight; when the proportion of confirmed passengers reaches the flight When the number of inbound passengers is 8%, the operation will be suspended for two weeks.

Previously, if the number of confirmed passengers reached five, the flight operation could be suspended for two weeks, or for four weeks at a passenger load factor of no higher than 40%; flights with 10 confirmed passengers had to be suspended for four weeks.

According to the “21st Century Business Herald” report, Chinese civil aviation expert Lin Zhijie believes that the Civil Aviation Administration has made great efforts to relax the flight circuit breaker mechanism, and the effect on the recovery of international flights will be more obvious.