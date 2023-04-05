Couple Mohammed Drihem

In commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day in El Hajeb, the Association Specter Autisme 2018 and the associative fabric of the city of El Hajeb, in coordination with the Province of El Hajeb and the Provincial Delegation of Entraide Nationale, organized a series of awareness-raising and awareness-raising actions, including a provincial awareness meeting organized at the Maison de la Culture in El Hajeb on the evening of Sunday April 02, 2023.

This meeting, which aims to raise awareness and mobilize the various actors in the field of promoting the rights of people with autism, was an opportunity to present and discuss the efforts made by the various actors at the level of the Province of El Hajeb with the aim of promoting the rights of this autistic population, by presenting the results of the achievements and discussing the challenges to be met to ensure optimal living conditions for people with disabilities, respecting their rights while preserving their dignity. .

The celebration program also includes the illumination of buildings and monuments in the city of El Hajeb in blue, as part of the awareness campaign carried out by the relevant authorities of the country in solidarity with the global campaign to light up buildings in blue.

It should be noted that in application of the programs of the National Initiative for Human Development through in particular; its support program for people in vulnerable situations, the provincial authorities of El Hajeb have paid particular attention to this group by programming a set of projects and operations which mainly concern the care of people in vulnerable situations in within specialized centers which provide social and educational sponsors as well as tools and resources to work towards social support for families of children with autism. In this context, the Al-Hajeb Center for Autism Spectrum was established in Al-Yaqout neighborhood in El-Hajeb, with a capacity of 60 children. During its third phase, the INDH aims to improve the quality of services provided in these centers and ensure their sustainability.

In this perspective, it should be noted that Morocco has made remarkable progress in terms of programs and public policies aimed at advancing the rights of people with autism, but there is still a long way to go for this group society enjoys all its rights, particularly in the areas of education, health and employment.

As a reminder, World Autism Awareness Day, which coincides with April 2 each year, is an annual awareness event dedicated to people with autism spectrum disorders. In this regard, it should be noted that the World Health Organization estimates that one in 160 people in the world has autism. This day, celebrated this year under the theme “Towards an inclusive world for all”, highlights the progress made in terms of awareness and acceptance of autism within society.