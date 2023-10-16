The Province of Midelt at the Rendezvous with: A meeting of sharing and exchange between the CPDEs of five provinces of the Kingdom

Couple Mohammed Drihem

In a spirit of exchange and sharing, the City of Midelt is hosting a meeting next Tuesday, October 24, 2023, of active members of the Provincial Economic Development Committees (CPDE) from the respective provinces of Boulemane, Khénifra, Figuig, Ouezzane and Sidi Bennour and the CPDE from the province of Midelt as guest.

Organized by the Interdisciplinary Association for Development and the Environment TARGA-Aide; This Sharing and exchange meeting between the CPDEs in question aims to ensure the Sharing of good practices, the Exchange of experiences, the Evaluation of phase 03 of the INDH and to Propose recommendations.

In addition to 4 members of each of the five target CPDEs will participate in this meeting; a representative per DAS (head of DAS or ESS Axis manager) and the head of the DAS and 4 Members of the CPDE from the province of Midelt in addition to a representative of the National Commission of the INDH and the ESS team of TARGA

Let us recall on this occasion that the Solidarity and Social Economy works to reconcile the principles of equity and social justice with economic development, thus bringing the vitality of economic dynamics closer to the principles and humanist purposes of development. Over time, it has established itself as the third pillar on which balanced and inclusive growth must be based alongside the public and private sectors.

It should also be remembered that Program III of phase III of the INDH, focused on improving the income and economic inclusion of young people, aims to contribute to the challenge of economic inclusion of this target population through an integrated approach based on improving the employability of young people, creating added value at the local level, through the promotion of the Social and Solidarity Economy and its supporting value chains as well as the sustainability of funded projects.

Also, it should be emphasized that the provincial economic development committee (CPDE) is a multi-actor and multi-sector collaboration framework, supporting provincial economic development which offers a basis for the convergence of programs and strategies at the level provincial and constitutes a platform for reflection and exchange around key development issues.

It acts as a technical advisory committee, making available to the decision-making body (CPDH) all the technical expertise resulting from its experiences in implementing innovative economic development approaches and tools.

After the opening and welcome speeches, the participants in this meeting organized within the framework of the partnership agreement signed between the national coordination of the INDH and the Targa-Aide association will be there with the presentation of the results of the implementation of this so-called partnership agreement followed by an explanation of the objectives and modalities of the meeting.

Also on the program for this meeting; the simultaneous holding of four thematic round tables of reflection in the form of a world café around the themes of “CPDE strengths and weaknesses: recommendations”, “Role of governance bodies, DAS and youth platform”, “Targeting and Criteria Financing” and finally; “Pre- and post-financing support for beneficiaries (project leaders): constraints and lessons to be learned”.