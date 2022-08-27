Gerrid Gust’s great-grandfather came from Dubno, in what is now Western Ukraine. After emigrating to the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, he bought a 64-hectare piece of land for ten dollars. Today the farm managed by Gust occupies an area one hundred times larger. Each year he produces wheat, lentils and rapeseed. During the planting season, the 23-meter-wide “augers” shoot seeds and fertilizer into the ground for sixteen hours a day. Then you have to hope in the sky. In fact, almost all crops in Saskatchewan depend more on rain than on irrigation. 2021 “was terribly dry,” says Gust. “We cannot afford another bad year”. This also applies to the rest of the world: the fifteen million tons of wheat and twenty million tons of other crops grown in the province each year will be vital to the markets already affected by the war in Ukraine, and the same can be said of almost every other. product of Saskatchewan.

When Ukrainian immigrants began to arrive in Canada at the end of the nineteenth century, the government assigned them a specific task: they had to occupy the great prairies between the forests of Ontario and the Rocky Mountains. The immigration minister wanted “strong peasants, farmers for ten generations, with strong wives and many children”. The plan proved successful. To many immigrants, the landscape reminded us of western Ukraine. The poplar forests needed clearing, but the land was lush and cost very little. By the time of World War I, thousands of Ukrainians had moved to these parts, building settlements around onion domed churches and often living alongside the same neighbors they had at home. See also Draghi at Macron's dinner: Italy is looking for space between Paris and Berlin on Ukraine

In Saskatchewan, where one tenth of the population has Ukrainian origins, the events taking place in Europe are changing the lives of the inhabitants once again. The Russian invasion did not result in a massive influx of migrants into rural areas (refugees arriving in Canada prefer the convenience and vitality of the big cities in the east), but it did skyrocket the price of almost everything. the province produces in abundance, from wheat and oats to more recent crops such as rapeseed, legumes and mustard. A fortune for the local economy, which is expected to grow 6 percent annually, more than any other area in Canada.

Even more important than agricultural products is what is underground: oil, gas, uranium and above all potash (potassium hydroxide), a fundamental ingredient in fertilizers. Saskatchewan produces a third of the world‘s total potash, and nearly all of it is for export. At the moment, Russia and Belarus, the other two major world producers, cannot export potash due to sanctions and naval blockades, so large importers such as Brazil, India, Indonesia and Europe will find it increasingly difficult to obtain the fertilizers of which they need to feed agriculture and feed the population. Saskatchewan is one of the few places in the world where production can be ramped up rapidly, says Bronwyn Eyre, until recently the provincial government’s energy and resources minister. Ambassadors and other representatives from foreign countries called local authorities to make urgent requests. For them “it is a question of national security”.





The province of Saskatchewan is considered to be the heart of Canada, a land populated by cheerful and carefree people who have abandoned agriculture for no more than two generations or still practice it. The difficulties of life in the camps have helped to create a culture based on solidarity. In 1962, the province was the first in all of North America to guarantee universal health care. However, recent prosperity has changed that. Today, Saskatchewans would like a less present government and lower taxes. See also Zhao Long inspects epidemic prevention and control work in Fuzhou - Xinhua English.news.cn

The potash industry is at the heart of this new trend. The tallest skyscraper in Saskatoon, the province’s main city, is the headquarters of Nutrien, an industry company. The Mosaic palace in Regina is equally impressive. These companies are trying to take advantage of prices that one of the executives called “scandalous”, which have tripled within a year. But it takes time to open a new mine. Potash deposits are located a kilometer below the surface, beyond a thick layer of pressurized water. To dig a well, you need to freeze the water from above, a procedure that can take up to two years. Bhp, the largest mining company in the world, is looking to complete its first potash mine in Saskatchewan, one year ahead of its originally scheduled date of 2027. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to increase production at existing facilities. In 2022, Nutrien would like to extract an extra million tons of potash, which is equivalent to seven percent of production. Mosaic has reactivated a mine that was closed in 2019. But transportation problems complicate operations. According to Eyre, Canada needs more gas and oil pipelines so it can dedicate rail transport to potash and crops headed to ports for exports. Justin Trudeau, center-left prime minister, disagrees.