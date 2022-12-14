Lin Wu emphasized at the province’s meeting on speeding up the resumption of work and production of enterprises to coordinate epidemic prevention and control work

Pay close attention to the first priority of development, go all out to promote the continuous improvement of economic operation

Lan Fo’an made a specific request for Shang Liguang to attend

On December 12, the province’s work meeting to speed up the resumption of work and production of enterprises to coordinate epidemic prevention and control was held. Provincial Party Secretary Lin Wu presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and anchor the goal of promoting high-quality development in an all-round way. Pay close attention to the top priority of development, better coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic, seize the day and night, further accelerate the resumption of work and production, fully restore normal production and living order, go all out to promote the continuous improvement of economic operation, and strive to achieve effective improvement in quality and quantity reasonable growth. Lan Fo’an, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, put forward specific requirements. Shang Liguang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and Vice Governor attended the meeting.

The meeting listened to the reports on the key projects of each city, the resumption of work and production of enterprises, and the recovery of the service industry one by one. Report on the restoration of the operation of tourist attractions in the province, analyze and study the next work plan and promotion measures.

In his speech, Lin Wu pointed out that in the big test of the epidemic, our province fully implemented a series of decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee on epidemic prevention and control, optimized and improved prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and made important achievements in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. results. At present, it is necessary to scientifically and accurately implement the new ten optimization measures, strengthen service guarantees with emotion and force, and ensure the lives and health of the people and the stability of the overall social situation. It is necessary to ensure the public’s medical services and basic drug purchase needs, and strengthen the reserve and supply of medical resources such as treatment beds and daily medicines. It is necessary to ensure that the masses are “willing to test all” and “willing to isolate themselves” for nucleic acid testing, promote the establishment of a docking mechanism between communities and specialized medical institutions, and improve the level of classified diagnosis and treatment. It is necessary to protect key populations, speed up vaccination of the elderly, and strengthen the investigation and classification management of the health status of relevant key populations. It is necessary to ensure the functioning of the society, continue to do a good job in the prevention and control of key locations and institutions, strengthen the safety management of epidemics, and guide the masses to strengthen self-health management.

Lin Wu pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic has entered a new stage, and the province must further unify its thinking and understanding, seize the current favorable opportunity, fully implement several measures in our province to speed up the resumption of work and production and the recovery of the service industry, accelerate the return to normal production and living order, and strive to promote For economic and social development, we should take the initiative to attack without waiting or relying on it, and strive to regain the lost time and catch up with the lost steps. First, we must quickly improve the special class mechanism. Strengthen work guidance and service coordination, strengthen the guarantee of land, funds and other elements, and promote the implementation of policies in detail. Second, we must quickly roll out key tasks. Accelerate the resumption of work and production of enterprises, fully promote the recovery of projects under construction affected by the epidemic, and the resumption of projects that have not started, complete the task of ensuring energy supply without compromise, actively go out to attract investment, and speed up the resumption of operations of tourist attractions We will open up and take multiple measures to promote consumption recovery. Third, we must quickly carry out services for enterprises to solve difficulties. Provincial leaders took the lead in in-depth investigation and research of front-line enterprises, guided the resumption of work and production, publicized policies, solved problems, and boosted confidence. Relevant departments directly under the provincial government and the main responsible comrades of the party and government in cities and counties must sink down to find out what blockages there are in the policy and what demands the market players still have, and clarify and promote the resolution of specific problems. It is necessary to open a “through train” to listen to opinions, and listen to good ideas and suggestions from all sides on resuming work and production. Lin Wu emphasized that serving enterprises should focus on solving problems, and the implementation of policies should be result-oriented, and solid results must be achieved, and must not be mere formalities. It is necessary to strengthen supervision, inspection and disciplinary supervision, and severely deal with those who have a false work style and poor progress.

Lin Wu pointed out that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to seriously study and plan for next year’s economic work, further connect and understand the national level’s deployment requirements for next year’s economic and social development, and further strengthen the overall work of the province. Make overall plans, think more fully about the factors in all aspects, and calculate the accounts of all aspects in more detail. In particular, it is necessary to plan in depth and do a good job in simultaneously promoting the “two transformations”, the “five integrations” in the energy field, and the coal industry. Key tasks, major projects and major tasks in terms of increasing production and ensuring supply, construction of Taixin integrated economic zone, high-quality development of development zones, expansion of effective investment, recovery and development of service industry and consumption, and improvement of people’s livelihood will continue to consolidate the hard-won achievements of our province. Good development momentum, and strive to achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity. Lin Wu emphasized that to continue to promote the high-quality economic development of Shanxi, we must obey and serve the overall situation of the country’s development, and actively integrate into the new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other. All localities, departments and the majority of party members and cadres must continue to deepen their understanding and grasp of economic laws, respect objective reality and the needs of the masses, effectively improve the scientificity and initiative of their work, find the right position, be brave in taking responsibility, and take the initiative to promote high-level development in an all-round way. Contribute wisdom to the overall situation of quality development.

Lan Fo’an pointed out that departments at all levels must resolutely implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, integrate and expand medical resources, and accelerate the improvement of medical service capabilities. Give full play to the role of the market, better play the role of the government, help solve problems such as capital, labor, and energy use, and accelerate the resumption of work and production of enterprises. Make every effort to prevent and resolve hidden dangers in production safety, and improve the intrinsic safety level of various industries. Make every effort to sprint to the end of the year, strive for better results in actual work, and fulfill people’s livelihood with quality and quantity. Adhere to the two-way efforts of “going out” and “bringing in”, plan and carry out investment promotion actions from a high starting point, and improve the efficiency of investment promotion. Seize policy opportunities, strengthen factor guarantees, and accelerate project planning reserves, start-up preparations, and implementation. Do a good job in the supervision of financial funds and state-owned assets in accordance with the law, and improve government governance capabilities and management levels. Focusing on the national strategic deployment and the simultaneous promotion of the “two transformations” by the provincial party committee, scientifically plan the work for the next five years, and help promote high-quality development in an all-round way to achieve new results.

The meeting will be held by video. Comrades in charge of relevant departments directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main provincial venue. Branch venues are set up in each city and county (city, district).

