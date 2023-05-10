On May 9, the province’s eighth “three batches” project construction work deployment meeting was held in Hebi City. Li Xinguo, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Shi Xinkuan, second-level inspector of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Li Ke, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and executive deputy mayor, and Luo Kai, deputy mayor, attended.

Before the meeting, the participants went to Hebi Nylon New Material Industrialization Base, Loongson Zhongke Industrial Base and other projects for on-site observation. Subsequently, participated in the practical training of fixed asset investment statistics.

The meeting mainly conveyed the spirit of the eighth phase of the province’s “three batches” project construction activity meeting, and cities in various regions made speeches on promoting the implementation of the “three batches” project construction.

Li Xinguo spoke highly of Hebi City’s project construction work that focused on the industrial ecological structure and implemented at the forefront of the industry. He emphasized that all localities should attach great importance to, study in depth, and earnestly understand the spirit of the instructions of the provincial party committee and the provincial government to pay close attention to the construction of key projects, and create a strong atmosphere in the province that attaches importance to, supports, and focuses on industries. It is necessary to strengthen confidence, work hard, make extraordinary efforts with extraordinary efforts, and pay close attention to the construction of major projects. It is necessary to work hard, speed up construction, seize policy opportunities, and work fast to ensure that contracted projects start early, projects under construction reach a climax, and production projects achieve results early, so as to ensure the realization of the goal of “double over half”. It is necessary to change the style of work, pay close attention to project planning, project promotion, coordination and linkage, project construction management, element guarantee, etc. to conduct research and promote project construction work to a new level.