The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held

Release time: June 24, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On June 22, an emergency video conference on safety prevention work in the whole province was held. It deeply learned the lessons of the “6.21” gas explosion accident in Yinchuan BBQ restaurant in Ningxia, analyzed and judged the safety production situation in the province, and deployed safety prevention work.

The meeting pointed out that gas safety is related to the safety of life and property of thousands of households. It is necessary to deeply learn the lessons of gas explosion accidents inside and outside the province in recent years, strictly implement the working system of urban gas accident analysis, risk prevention, consultation, research and judgment joint meeting, joint law enforcement and other working systems, compact supervision responsibilities, and solve the problems of gas companies and users who are not strong in safety risk awareness and gas equipment. The inherent safety level of the facilities is not high, and accidents are strictly prevented.

The meeting emphasized that efforts should be made to eliminate hidden dangers of accidents, strictly supervise and enforce laws, and strengthen safety precautions during key periods. Strengthen data monitoring, disaster analysis, early warning release, prevention and response, strengthen emergency preparedness and on-duty duty, and deal with emergencies in a timely and effective manner. It is necessary to solidly promote the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023, highlight key industries such as urban gas, hazardous chemicals, and mining, focus on prominent problems and key links that are prone to major accidents, and conduct in-depth investigation and rectification of major accident hazards.

Vice Governor Jiang Youwei attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingyu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

