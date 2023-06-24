Home » The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held
News

The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held

by admin

The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held The province’s emergency video conference on security and prevention work was held

Release time: June 24, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On June 22, an emergency video conference on safety prevention work in the whole province was held. It deeply learned the lessons of the “6.21” gas explosion accident in Yinchuan BBQ restaurant in Ningxia, analyzed and judged the safety production situation in the province, and deployed safety prevention work.

The meeting pointed out that gas safety is related to the safety of life and property of thousands of households. It is necessary to deeply learn the lessons of gas explosion accidents inside and outside the province in recent years, strictly implement the working system of urban gas accident analysis, risk prevention, consultation, research and judgment joint meeting, joint law enforcement and other working systems, compact supervision responsibilities, and solve the problems of gas companies and users who are not strong in safety risk awareness and gas equipment. The inherent safety level of the facilities is not high, and accidents are strictly prevented.

The meeting emphasized that efforts should be made to eliminate hidden dangers of accidents, strictly supervise and enforce laws, and strengthen safety precautions during key periods. Strengthen data monitoring, disaster analysis, early warning release, prevention and response, strengthen emergency preparedness and on-duty duty, and deal with emergencies in a timely and effective manner. It is necessary to solidly promote the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023, highlight key industries such as urban gas, hazardous chemicals, and mining, focus on prominent problems and key links that are prone to major accidents, and conduct in-depth investigation and rectification of major accident hazards.

See also  They had a great experience at Chiquiprofesionales

Vice Governor Jiang Youwei attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingyu

You may also like

Boat with 50 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean

Good news for importers – Naibaat

Bogotá: From 12:00 am dry law begins for...

Consolidating the Foundation of the Road of Socialism...

The provincial festival of l’Unità returns to the...

Pakistan’s participation in ICC World Cup 2023 subject...

Sustainable Mining, with Caicedo Licona

how it works and who owns it —...

clsem honored socialist lawyers

Karol G surprised with emotional commercial recorded in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy