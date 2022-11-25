On November 24, the province’s epidemic prevention and control material security work promotion and deployment meeting was held, and arrangements were made to further promote the implementation of various measures to further promote residents’ daily necessities and epidemic prevention material security, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and people’s livelihood security work. Vice Governor Tang Zhiping attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province is severe and complicated, and the task of ensuring the supply of daily necessities and medical anti-epidemic materials is arduous. Departments at all levels must thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, improve their political standing in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and fully understand the importance and urgency of ensuring material security for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to grasp the key links, strengthen the organization and storage of goods sources, smooth the logistics channels for guaranteeing supply, optimize the distribution at the end of the community, improve the emergency response plan, and ensure sufficient material reserves, stable supply, and orderly scheduling. It is necessary to improve service awareness, strengthen the release of price information, respond to complaints and reports in a timely manner, and increase the crackdown on illegal activities such as hoarding, collusion to increase prices, and shoddy goods to ensure stable product prices and quality safety. It is necessary to firmly establish the idea of ​​a game of chess for the whole province, establish and improve working mechanisms such as rapid response, division of labor, consultation and coordination, monitoring and early warning, complaint handling, key supervision, information feedback and notification, and form a work situation that is connected and coordinated. At the same time, it is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic situation in farmers’ markets and development zones, so as to provide solid support for the province’s epidemic prevention and control and the stable economic and social development.

At the meeting, the Provincial Department of Commerce interpreted the material security work plan, and made specific arrangements for the four special classes of daily necessities supply, emergency reserve price stabilization, medical material supply, and security support. Taiyuan City, Yuncheng City, and some supply guarantee companies and communities The representative made a statement.

The meeting will be held in the form of a video conference, and each city and county (district, city) will set up a branch venue.

