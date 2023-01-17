The province’s epidemic prevention and control work conference was held

Do a better job in epidemic prevention and control in a more effective, orderly and effective manner

Yi Lianhong hosted and gave a speech Wang Hao made arrangements

On the afternoon of the 17th, the province’s epidemic prevention and control work conference was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, earnestly implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and study and deploy the next step of our province’s epidemic prevention and control work.

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, made arrangements for epidemic prevention and control. The meeting emphasized that the current epidemic prevention and control in our province is still in a critical stage. All localities and departments must resolutely unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and go all out to grasp the details Our province’s “Class B and B Management” work to protect health, prevent severe illness, and reduce illness and death, resolutely ensure a smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control, in-depth investigation of weak links and hidden risks, and comprehensive implementation of key groups, key parts, and key areas Prevention and control measures, so that “medical resources are sinking and critically ill patients are being sent up”, and the epidemic prevention and control work has been made more effective, orderly and effective.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to move forward to prevent severe diseases, adhere to early detection, early identification, and early intervention, strengthen grass-roots classification management, ensure that key patients are identified and identified in the first place, and seize the “golden 72 hours” to use small molecule antiviral drugs as soon as possible. Rapid referral channel, do everything possible to reduce the transition from mild to severe, and from severe to critical. It is necessary to strengthen the treatment and reduce the number of deaths, concentrate high-quality medical resources, strengthen the unified management and treatment of critically ill patients, strengthen the integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the sharing of Chinese and Western medicine, improve medical treatment capabilities, and do our best to improve the success rate of treatment. It is necessary to ensure the accurate and sufficient supply of medical materials, support key enterprises to produce at full capacity, strengthen the scientific scheduling and supply of medicines and precise distribution and delivery, and ensure the full coverage of small molecule antiviral drugs in grassroots medical institutions in the province. It is necessary to speed up the improvement of prevention and control shortcomings in key areas, implement contact insurance teams for key groups such as the elderly over 65 years old, pregnant women, and children in rural and mountainous island areas, strengthen the tracking of key drug delivery, and increase the number of provincial and municipal critical care expert teams Patrol inspections have been strengthened to enhance prevention, control and treatment capabilities in key areas. It is necessary to improve the management and service level of key places, further improve the protection and service work in nursing homes, welfare homes and special places, improve management measures, strictly control gathering activities, do everything possible to prevent cross-infection, and ensure that risks are controllable and services are warm. We must do our best to prevent and control the epidemic during the Spring Festival, guide travelers to avoid going to high-endemic areas, avoid traveling with symptoms, guide returnees to strengthen self-health management, control the scale of gathering activities, and reduce the risk of epidemic spread; strengthen the epidemic situation Normalized monitoring to ensure early detection and early response to epidemic fluctuations; do a good job in the work of “foreign defense import” and firmly hold the line of defense against the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that local party committees and governments should assume the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, and the main leaders should take overall responsibility and personally grasp it, strengthen overall planning and organization and implementation, and the comrades in charge should divide their troops to guard and work together to do all tasks in a detailed and practical manner. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty during the Spring Festival, coordinate and dispatch rescue resources and personnel, formulate work plans to deal with emergencies, and implement emergency measures for crowded places. It is necessary to go deep into the grassroots to check and supervise the implementation of work measures, actively find risk points, and plug loopholes in time. It is necessary to care for medical staff and front-line staff, ensure that various subsidy policies are in place, do a good job in logistics support with heart and soul, and serve as a strong backing for the majority of medical staff and front-line staff.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on ensuring safety, preventing accidents, and sending warmth, resolutely ensuring the harmony and stability of the overall social situation, firmly holding the bottom line of no major safety accidents in production, and taking detailed measures to ensure that road traffic, fire protection, etc. , building construction, entertainment facilities, and social operation safety, take the initiative to carry out visits and condolences to the needy people and front-line on-duty personnel, and send the warmth of the party and the government to their hearts, so that the people of the whole province can have a happy and peaceful Spring Festival; effectively coordinate the epidemic prevention and control Control and economic and social development, and resolutely ensure that the province’s economy is stable, good, successful, and prosperous. With the state of “the beginning is a decisive battle, and the beginning is a sprint”, we will seize opportunities and seize opportunities to promote the comprehensive recovery of consumption and comprehensive consumption. The recovery will promote the high-quality development of the province, and achieve a new look and a new leap forward in the new year.

Chen Yijun, Xu Wenguang, Wang Gang, Ji Junmin, Wang Wenxu, Lu Shan, Wang Chengguo, Zhang Yanyun, Zhang Jiasheng, Hu Wei, Li Yanyi, Chen Qingcang, and Zhang Xuewei attended the provincial meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each city and county (city, district) set up branch venues.