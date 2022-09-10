On the afternoon of September 9, after listening to the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, our province held a teleconference on epidemic prevention and control in the province to implement the spirit of the national conference and make further arrangements for epidemic prevention and control. Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and Governor Xu Kunlin made work arrangements.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic is related to the safety and health of the people, as well as the overall economic and social development. At present, the global COVID-19 epidemic is still at a high level, and China‘s foreign defense input pressure continues to increase. The domestic epidemic situation is still spreading in many places and frequently occurring in many places. Although the epidemic situation in our province is generally stable, sporadic epidemics have occurred from time to time recently, especially It is because the students are returning to school in a concentrated manner, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day are approaching, the mobility of personnel and the degree of gathering have increased, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and it is extremely important to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. All departments at all levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and earnestly implement the spirit of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan’s important speech at the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and further improve political judgment. , political comprehension, political execution, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, resolutely overcome paralysis, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control from the political height of supporting “two establishments” and “two safeguards”. , to create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, compact the “four parties’ responsibilities”, implement the “five early” requirements, and put prevention first, early detection, Quickly deal with it and make more efforts to further strengthen the epidemic prevention and control network. “Prevention first”, we must move the gate forward, adhere to science, precision, and efficiency, strictly implement the normalized prevention and control measures of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, and vigorously guide the general public to develop wear and tear. Good habits such as masks, frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, and one-meter noodles, strengthen targeted measures for the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day, and around the holidays, advocate the masses to celebrate festivals in the province, strictly control the scale of gathering activities, and secure important barriers and the first line of defense. For “early detection”, it is necessary to do a good job in nucleic acid testing, reasonably determine the population, regional scope and frequency of nucleic acid testing according to the epidemic situation, provide more convenient and more satisfactory public services for the masses, carry out “on-the-ground inspection” effectively and orderly, strengthen the two stations One pier, cultural tourism, ports and entry personnel, fishermen in coastal fishing ports and fishermen, schools, hospitals, centralized isolation points, prisons, nursing homes, hotels, supermarkets, construction sites and other key industries, key places, key units and key populations , the inspection of the inspection, the encryption of the encryption, improve the sensitivity and accuracy of epidemic monitoring, and ensure that hidden dangers are discovered at the first time. “Quick disposal” means that the command system for epidemic prevention and control at all levels must be activated. Once an epidemic is discovered, the source must be quickly identified, resolutely and decisively disposed of, and modern information technology means must be fully utilized to control and eliminate the epidemic in the shortest time and the smallest range. It is necessary to pay more attention to epidemic prevention and control staff, and strive to improve emergency response capabilities. It is necessary to strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, strictly prevent “one size fits all” and “layers of overweight”, ensure the safe and orderly flow of “people” and the smooth flow of “goods”, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that leading cadres at all levels must adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil and be responsible for the soil, enhance the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”, improve the ability of efficient overall planning, carry forward a good work style, strengthen on duty during festivals, and ensure the production and living needs of the masses, and resolutely Hold the bottom line of no large-scale epidemic, fully implement the major requirements of the Party Central Committee “to prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development”, resolutely assume the major responsibility of “brave leadership”, and use the “hard work index” of the majority of cadres. In exchange for the “safety index” and “happiness index” of the masses, to ensure that the masses are safe and peaceful during the festival, focus on maintaining a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national peace and prosperity, and a clean political environment, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress. .

Xu Kunlin pointed out that it is necessary to further improve the political position, resolutely implement the major requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe.” Epidemic prevention and control in key institutions and places, comprehensively consolidate the foundation of community prevention and control, and make careful preparations for sudden outbreaks, so as to provide a strong guarantee for economic and social development. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, strictly follow the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, ensure the safe and orderly flow of personnel and smooth logistics, fully maintain the bottom line of safe development, effectively safeguard the lives and health of the people, and ensure the overall situation of society. Stability, with practical actions to meet the party’s 20 victory convening.

The relevant members of the epidemic prevention and control work leading group of the province, districts, cities and counties (cities, districts) and the joint prevention and control headquarters attended the meeting in the main venue and branch venues respectively.

(Reporter from Jiangsu Radio and Television Station Rong Media News Center / Zhou Ming Gaoyan Hao Meng and Zhou Lei Editor / Zhang Meng)