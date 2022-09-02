The province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held in Guangzhou

Go all out to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic, and concentrate on the local epidemic situation.

Li Xi, Wang Weizhong and Meng Fanli attended the meeting



On September 1, a teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work was held in Guangzhou. At the same time, a meeting of the provincial new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (command) was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control. Analyze the current situation faced by the epidemic prevention and control in our province, and conduct research, deployment and implementation of the next epidemic prevention and control work. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee Meng Fanli attended the meeting.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to the principle of stability, fully implement the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, and effectively take the lead in winning the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control. Political responsibility, fully implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, resolutely overcome problems such as insufficient understanding, insufficient preparation, and insufficient work, and go all out with the spirit of waiting for time and action against every second. Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must concentrate our efforts to contain, remove, and extinguish the local epidemic, so as to realize the social dynamic clearing as soon as possible. The promotion and management should be quick, and the cities should strengthen the overall planning of the epidemic prevention and control forces in the city. The city should have unified command, unified dispatch, and unified disposal. The main leaders of the city should personally deploy, personally study and judge, and personally supervise the management; During the 24-hour window period, we will integrate all aspects of the backbone, and use the fastest speed to track all the close contacts, sub-close contacts, space-time accomplices, and potential infected people; nucleic acid screening should be done quickly to ensure that all the required tests are checked and no one is missed. No one is left behind; isolation and transportation should be fast to ensure that all risk groups should be “separated”; fast and accurate, fast and orderly, fast and effective, and the requirements for scientific and precise prevention and control must be put in place, Prevent simplification, “one size fits all” and layer-by-layer coding. Mega-cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen should strengthen information coordination, power coordination, and action coordination, and scientifically allocate resources in a game of chess to fully manage the risk of prevention and control; Foshan, Dongguan, and other populous cities, as well as Zhuhai, Zhanjiang, and other large-scale cities have close ties with the outside world and surrounding provinces. Cities in 2019 should pay close attention to all links in the entire chain of epidemic prevention and control to ensure timely response and effective disposal of the epidemic; other cities should strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures to prevent a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. Second, we must pay close attention to the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, and keep all lines of defense firmly in place. Pay close attention to the three nodes of the start of school, Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, carefully arrange deployment, and strictly implement targeted prevention and control measures. Strengthen and strengthen the three defense lines of external defense input, regional coordination, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint defense and joint control, and comprehensively consolidate the “quartet responsibilities” of localities, departments, units, and individuals to ensure that every line of defense is tightly connected, and every closed loop is tightly closed. Highlight key groups, key units, and key places, effectively strengthen health monitoring of relevant personnel, and implement prevention and control measures at key locations to prevent clustered epidemics. Third, we must use the most powerful organizational leadership and responsibility implementation, and do a solid and effective job in epidemic prevention and control. The Provincial Leading Group for New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control (Headquarters) and its office should strengthen overall coordination, conduct real-time research and judgment, and upgrade management to efficiently direct the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. Party committees and governments at all levels must implement their territorial management responsibilities, all departments must earnestly fulfill their responsibilities as industry supervisors, and the main responsible comrades must take action in person, sort out and rectify the weak links and risk points of prevention and control, keep an eye on the situation of epidemic prevention and control, and pay close attention to the implementation of work. , to implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control with iron shoulders, iron style, and effective implementation. It is necessary to give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as fighting fortresses and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, unite and lead the masses to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and let the party flag fly high on the front line of the epidemic prevention and control struggle.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” , resolutely implement the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, do a good job in various prevention and control work in a fast and strict manner, and resolutely hold the bottom line that there will be no large-scale rebound of the epidemic. It is necessary to advance the flow investigation, research and judgment, isolation and transfer, three-zone delineation, site closure and control, nucleic acid screening and other work in parallel at the fastest speed, resolutely cut off the chain of transmission, and quickly “encircle, scour, and extinguish” the local epidemic situation as soon as possible. Realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects. It is necessary to tighten the “three lines of defense”, pay close attention to the “four directions” of air, land, water transportation ports and the personal environment, strictly implement the whole-process closed-loop management of inbound personnel and personnel in high-risk positions, strengthen the joint prevention and control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and strengthen regional Coordinate and integrate prevention and control to prevent the importation of the epidemic. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibility for prevention and control, do a solid job of epidemic prevention and control during the start of the autumn semester, the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the National Day, weave the epidemic prevention lines in special places and key places, and strictly implement the normalized prevention and control requirements.

At the meeting, Zhang Hu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, briefed the work on epidemic prevention and control in the province.

The meeting is held in the form of video and teleconference to the local level or above. Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Zhang Fuhai, Chen Jianwen, Wang Xi, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Chen Liangxian, Wang Zhizhong, responsible comrades of relevant ministries and commissions of the provincial party committee, relevant provincial units, relevant provincial people’s organizations, and relevant units in Guangdong, and the listed party and government at the local level and above are mainly responsible Comrades attend the meeting.