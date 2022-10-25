Quickly block social spread and resolutely win the battle of local epidemic annihilation

The video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province was held by Zhao Long, who chaired and delivered a speech

Southeast Net, October 25th (Fujian Daily reporter Lin Yuxi) Entrusted by Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, on the afternoon of October 24th, Governor Zhao Long went to Fuzhou Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to discuss the epidemic situation, research and judge trends, and research measures; That night, Zhao Long presided over a video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province, emphasizing the need to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and adhere to the principle of “foreign prevention of import, domestic prevention of rebound”. The strategy and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” are to quickly stop the spread of social issues, resolutely win the battle of local epidemic annihilation, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

Zhao Long pointed out that the current epidemic situation in some areas of our province, all localities and departments, especially Fuzhou City, must strengthen their confidence and determination, must not take it lightly, deal with the epidemic situation scientifically, accurately, quickly and decisively, and break the chain of virus transmission as quickly as possible. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen the strength of special classes, and fully activate a flat, efficient, and integrated emergency command system at all levels; it is necessary to strengthen research and analysis, and dynamically adjust strategies and measures in a timely manner according to the results of each round of regional nucleic acid testing, so as to improve the targeted effectiveness of prevention and control work. It is necessary to highlight “fast, accurate, strict, and meticulous”, adhere to the word “fast” at the forefront, speed up nucleic acid screening, flow traceability, isolation and transfer, quickly and accurately lock close contacts and sub-close contacts, and implement control measures; it is necessary to mobilize and organize grass-roots forces. , strengthen the community grid management, weave the prevention and control network densely; take effective measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic; timely release information and actively respond to social concerns; ensure the normal production and living order, and strengthen the supply of important goods for people’s livelihood Stabilizing prices, ensuring smooth logistics and stable industrial and supply chains, and ensuring the needs of the masses for medical treatment and medicine purchases.

Zhao Long emphasized that all localities and departments should firmly establish the idea of ​​”one game of chess” and resolutely build a strong barrier for epidemic prevention and control in the province. It is necessary to strengthen the input of external defense, adhere to the same defense of people, objects, and the environment, guard the “sea, land, and air”, and strictly implement the requirements of closed-loop management; it is necessary to conduct regional coordinated investigations in a timely manner, ensure rapid response, and report information as soon as possible. Relevant personnel; it is necessary to strengthen the precise prevention and control of key groups in key places, and strictly implement measures such as scanning and brightening codes and regular nucleic acid testing to ensure that no blind spots, dead ends, and future troubles are left; it is necessary to appropriately expand the population and frequency of nucleic acid testing, To achieve early detection and quick disposal; to strengthen the overall planning of the province, to support and help each other in terms of personnel strength, isolation sites, medical treatment, material allocation, etc.

Zhao Long emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the requirements that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe, coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and security, keeping an eye on goals, and redoubled efforts. On the basis of maintaining economic operation within a reasonable range, further release the policy effect, strengthen the analysis and dispatch of economic operation, ensure sufficient momentum in the fourth quarter, and make more contributions to the overall development of the country. In autumn and winter, the weather is dry and the weather is dry. We must attach great importance to fire safety, forest fire prevention and other work, comprehensively investigate and rectify various safety hazards, resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, and ensure social security and stability.

Provincial leaders Luo Dongchuan, Zhang Yan, Lin Baojin, Cui Yonghui, Guo Ningning, Wu Kailin, Liu Jianyang, Zheng Jianmin, Kang Tao, Huang Haikun, Lin Wenbin and Li Jiancheng attended.