Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Hongbin) On August 18, the main leading cadres at the provincial and municipal level “in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to inspect Hubei and promote the implementation of the decision-making and deployment of the 12th Party Congress of the province” special training class. Six special counseling sessions were held.

Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Sun Wei, Secretary and Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group, attended the meeting. Hou Ximin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Commission, delivered a special counseling report entitled “Keeping the spirit of self-revolution and providing a strong guarantee for the construction of a pioneering area for building a new development pattern across the country”. Zhang Wenbing, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and head of the Organization Department, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the key to building a national pilot area for building a new development pattern lies in the party, and the key is to give full play to the leading and guaranteeing role of comprehensive and strict governance of the party. To forge ahead on a new journey, we must persist in self-revolution, advance comprehensively and strictly govern the party, and transform the party’s political advantages, organizational advantages, institutional advantages, and close contact with the masses into winning advantages in overcoming difficulties.

The meeting pointed out that the party’s practice of self-revolution in Hubei in the past five years has laid a good foundation for the construction of the pilot zone. The 12th Provincial Party Congress drew a grand blueprint for the construction of a pilot area, and provided an action guide for Hubei to advance in a new journey of building a socialist modernization in an all-round way. Party organizations and Party members and cadres at all levels in the province must perform their duties and responsibilities from a global perspective, identify their positions, focus on key points, and take responsibilities, so as to promote the construction of the pioneering areas to deepen and implement, and to move steadily and far. It is necessary to persevere in uprightness and discipline, in-depth rectification of the “four winds”, purify and optimize the political ecology, support cadres in their responsibilities, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to forge ahead bravely and strive for excellence, seek truth from facts, and work hard to achieve success. , The tenacity of a hundred battles to seize the development opportunities, and to attack the difficulties with the work style to ensure the breakthrough of the cause. It is necessary to promote the “three non-corruption” in one body, insist that the three make efforts at the same time, in the same direction, and comprehensively, improve the responsibility system and work pattern of the anti-corruption fight, and fight the overall, tough and protracted battles in the anti-corruption fight. “First-in-command”, control the members of the team, control the young cadres, and create a good political ecology and development environment for the construction of the pioneer area.

The meeting emphasized that to study, understand, and use the spirit of this training class well, we must maintain the political consciousness and political determination that self-revolution is always on the road, and thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution; we must strengthen the political guidance and political guarantee of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions on Hubei work, and implement the 12th Provincial Party Congress Deployment requirements, persevere in upright conduct and discipline, promote the “three non-corruption” in one, guide the majority of party members and cadres to have a unified mind and a consistent pace, with a good mental state and pragmatic work style, meticulously implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and go all out Construction of the pioneer area; must shoulder the political mission and political responsibility of governing the party Responsibilities, relevant functional departments must implement their supervisory responsibilities, form a unified and coordinated overall force, and further implement the work of party management and governance in a solid, meticulous and in place, so that honesty, integrity, and responsibility will fill the land of Jingchu. .

Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the leading group of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, and the Chief Procurator of the Provincial Procuratorate participated in the study. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each city and state set up branch venues.