Precipitation will remain low for the next week in the province

The Provincial Meteorological Observatory reminded to strengthen the work of drought resistance and forest fire prevention

According to the Hunan Meteorological Network, controlled by the northerly airflow, it is expected to be cloudy with sunny days in Hunan in the next three days. The drought continues to develop, and the forest fire danger meteorological level is extremely high. The Provincial Meteorological Observatory reminded to strengthen the work of drought resistance and forest fire prevention.

The Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be less rainfall in the next week. From the 26th to the 27th, it was light to moderate rain in northern Hunan; from the 28th to the 29th, the rainy area extended to the central area of ​​Hunan.

On the 26th, the drought in southern and central Hunan continued to develop, maintaining the extreme drought level, and the meteorological level of forest fire danger was extremely high.

The cold air is active but the temperature is still high. Before the 22nd, the highest temperature in southern Hunan rose to about 30°C; after the 23rd, cold air continued to penetrate southward, with a cooling rate of about 10°C.

Specifically, from 8:00 on the 23rd to 8:00 on the 24th, the province was sunny and cloudy; the north wind was 2-3; the highest temperature was 27-29°C; the lowest temperature was 15-17°C.

From 8:00 on the 24th to 8:00 on the 25th, the province was sunny and cloudy; the north wind was 2-3; the highest temperature was 24-26 °C in northwest Hunan, and 27-29 °C in other areas; the lowest temperature was

16～18℃。

Meteorological experts reminded to pay attention to the development of drought, and to do a good job in drought relief such as water conservation and scientific water use. Recently, the meteorological level of forest fire danger in the province is extremely high, and it is necessary to strengthen forest fire prevention and fire control such as fire source control.

local initiatives

Tow more than 30 vehicles every day to meet the needs of the farm

This newspaper comprehensively said that “now we are pulling more than 30 water trucks outside every day, which can meet the water needs of pig production in the farm.” Recently, the person in charge of Hunan Ruyi Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., a national pig production capacity control base, introduced that the recent Due to the shortage of water for aquaculture and production, Shuangfeng County’s agricultural and animal husbandry drought relief team has come to the farm many times to guide drought relief, help coordinate water sources and water transport vehicles, etc. Now that production water has been solved, the stone hanging in my heart has finally landed.

Shuangfeng County is the largest county for pig breeding in the country, and it is the base county for lean-meat pig breeding in the country. This year, the drought has lasted for a long time and the drought situation has developed deeply. Thinking, take measures to actively deal with the impact of drought. The first is to go deep into the front line of breeding and drought resistance, carefully investigate the drought-affected pigs, poultry, beef cattle and fisheries, analyze the development trend of the drought, mobilize the township animal epidemic prevention station to grasp the development of the drought in the territory in time, implement the daily dispatch system, and report the occurrence of drought in time. The second is to assist farmers in finding water sources, drilling deep wells, coordinating water transport vehicles, purchasing water pumps, and making every effort to ensure water for aquaculture production. At present, it has helped to coordinate 8 drought-relief water trucks, carrying more than 130 water trips per day; 21 wells have been drilled and more than 100 water pumps have been purchased. The third is to dispatch experts and technicians from the Shuangfeng County Science and Technology Commissioner Animal Husbandry and Aquatic Products Branch to enter the household to provide technical support for drought resistance and disaster reduction, and issue the “Key Points of Animal Husbandry Drought Resistance and Disaster Reduction Technology” to guide and strengthen the prevention of high temperature and heat stroke, ensure the drinking water of livestock and poultry, and do a good job in cooling the environment. , strengthen feeding management, adjust business strategy, make emergency preparations, strengthen post-disaster epidemic prevention and other aspects of technical application.

Through scientific and precise implementation of drought and drought relief measures, the agricultural department of Shuangfeng County has fully established confidence for farmers and improved their enthusiasm for breeding.

Centralized seedlings Centralized pumping and watering

This newspaper comprehensively suffered severe drought in the south this year, resulting in difficulties in planting crops in autumn and winter. Zhangjiaping Village, Pingba Town, Guzhang County, Western Hunan adopted centralized seedling raising and centralized pumping and irrigation to improve the survival rate of transplanted rape seedlings.

Zhangjiaping Village is a large rape planting village in Pingba Town. This year, in order not to affect the rape planting season, the villagers have used more than 10 water pumps with the strong support of the party committee, government and supporting units. The villagers of the whole village adopted methods such as centralized rapeseed breeding, centralized pumping of rapeseed seedlings, and water fetching and irrigation to transplant fields to ensure the survival rate of transplanted rapeseed seedlings.

Shi Faquan is a large rapeseed grower in the village. His family has more than seven acres of arable land. He successfully completed the transplanting of rapeseed seedlings through pumping and irrigation. The next step is to resist drought and ensure the survival rate.

Zhang Tongchui, branch secretary of Zhangjiaping Village, said that this year, the methods of centralized breeding, centralized pumping and water supply and centralized transplanting have been adopted. The next step will continue to focus on pumping and watering to ensure the 100% survival rate of transplanted rapeseed seedlings.

According to meteorological forecasts, Xiangxi may face continuous high temperature in the future, and the risk of drought is relatively high. Pingba Town will also continue to make preparations for drought resistance, earnestly do a good job in drought resistance and disaster reduction and ensure autumn grains. While keeping grain bags, it is optimistic about oil bottles, stabilize vegetable baskets, strengthen food security, and firmly hold the “Chinese rice bowl”.

Source Xiaoxiang Morning News