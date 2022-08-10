hurry up, hurry up



Epidemic prevention and control and flood control and typhoon prevention work

Li Xi, Wang Weizhong and Meng Fanli attended the meeting

On August 9, a teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control and three prevention work was held in Guangzhou. At the same time, a meeting of the provincial new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (command) was held to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s epidemic prevention and control work and flood control. The spirit of important instructions for disaster relief work, research and deployment of epidemic prevention and control and three prevention work in our province. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee Meng Fanli attended the meeting.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, improve political standing, strengthen responsibility, further tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, and adhere to “foreign defense against imports and internal defense against rebound” The general strategy and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, pay close attention to various prevention and control measures, contain the local epidemic as soon as possible, and resolutely hold the bottom line that there will not be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. First, it is necessary to coordinate and dispatch a game of chess in the whole province, so as to quickly eliminate the local epidemic situation. Cities with epidemics should concentrate their strengths, do a solid job in the traceability of epidemics and nucleic acid testing, scientifically, accurately and decisively delineate high, medium and low risk areas, promptly clarify the chain of transmission, lock down the source of the epidemic, and strive to achieve “fast closure, fast closure, fast closure” and “fast closure”. Sieve, quickly eliminate, and quickly solve”, and use the shortest time to “surround, drain, and extinguish”. Other cities should pay close attention to all links in the entire chain of epidemic prevention and control to ensure that in the event of an epidemic, they can quickly prepare a “combination punch” for emergency response. The provincial leading group (headquarters) for the prevention and control of COVID-19 and its offices should strengthen information coordination, force coordination, and action coordination, and relevant departments should coordinate and cooperate to form a strong joint force. Second, we must strictly guard each line of defense, and further build a copper wall for epidemic prevention and control. Strictly prevent cross-provincial transmission, strictly implement the requirements of “two stations, one port, one port” for normalized prevention and control, and do a good job in the nucleic acid detection of personnel on the ground; strengthen regional coordination, and efficiently implement the landing inspection and classification of health of personnel returning to Guangdong from epidemic-related areas Management; strictly prevent sea infiltration, strictly prohibit illegal fishing trade at sea, and resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts of smuggling and smuggling; strengthen the prevention and control of key crowds in key places, and strictly implement reservations, current restrictions, and current restrictions on scenic spots, bathing beaches, water parks, swimming pools and other places. Anti-epidemic measures such as temperature measurement and health code inspection; strengthen overall awareness and dialectical thinking, improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, and minimize the impact on economic and social development and the production and life of the people. Third, we must obey and serve the overall situation of national prevention and control, and make every effort to support Hainan’s anti-epidemic work in accordance with the deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism. Strengthen personnel and material support, reserve medical treatment and nucleic acid testing forces, medical equipment and epidemic prevention materials, etc., and arrange various safeguards to support Hainan medical team members. Make every effort to ensure smooth traffic in the Qiongzhou Strait, and ensure the smooth flow of people and logistics between the two places on the premise of strictly preventing the importation of the epidemic.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and disaster relief work, and do a solid job in the defense of this year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan”. First, it is necessary to strengthen monitoring, forecast and early warning, conduct rolling consultations, conduct real-time research and judgment, release forecast and early warning information in a timely and accurate manner, and guide the masses to take the initiative to prevent and avoid disasters. Second, we must strictly implement the “six hundred percent” measures to prevent typhoons. Follow up and check the implementation of the return of fishing boats to the port, the landing of fishing platoon personnel, and the evacuation of personnel from offshore wind power construction platforms. The third is to strengthen land defense work. Strengthen risk prevention in key areas such as water areas, building construction, urban waterlogging, scenic spots and other key links, do a good job in windproof reinforcement of work sheds, scaffolding, tower cranes, iron houses, billboards, etc. measures to prevent secondary disasters. Do a good job in the activation of emergency plans and emergency preparedness, and resolutely and decisively implement the shutdown and shutdown. Fourth, we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and do a good job in disaster relief. Active avoidance, early avoidance, and preventive avoidance should be taken as rigid requirements, and we should do a good job of mass transfer in accordance with the “four ones” mechanism for emergency transfer, so as to protect the safety of people’s lives. Fifth, strengthen organizational leadership and responsibility implementation. The main responsible comrades of the party and government in various places must insist on dealing with small probability events with high probability thinking, earnestly take responsibility, take the lead in command, strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty and leadership-led shift system during the flood season, and take various defensive measures with a sense of responsibility that is always at ease. Real place.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the “dynamic clearing” general strategy. Policy, strictly and meticulously do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, proactive prevention, early detection, and quick disposal. It is necessary to insist on fighting when it shows up, and make it fast, and quickly “encircle, scour, and extinguish” the local epidemic. The cities with epidemics must promote the flow adjustment, chasing the sun, research and judgment, isolation and transportation, and three-zone demarcation at the fastest speed. , nucleic acid screening and other work, to realize the dynamic clearing of the social aspect as soon as possible; cities that have not yet discovered the epidemic should make preparations for the switch between peace and war, and strictly prevent the import of the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the regional coordination defense line, strengthen the cross-regional information exchange and sharing, do a good job in the information push and landing investigation of risk groups, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. We must fully support Hainan’s fight against the epidemic, and do a good job in providing security services for the medical team in Qiong. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the “nine prohibitions” requirements, unremittingly do a good job of normalized epidemic prevention and control, strengthen the prevention and control of key institutions, key places, and key populations, and conscientiously take measures to prevent hospital infection. We must attach great importance to the work of flood control and typhoon prevention, strictly implement the “six hundred percent” requirements for typhoon prevention, and earnestly ensure that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe, and practical actions should be taken to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

At the meeting, Zhang Hu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, briefed the province on epidemic prevention and control and the work related to the three preventions.

The meeting is held in the form of video and teleconference to the local level or above. Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Zhang Fuhai, Yuan Gujie, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Wang Ruijun, Chen Liangxian, Zhang Xin, the main responsible comrades of relevant provincial units, the relevant units in Guangdong, and the main responsible comrades of the listed party and government at the local level and above attended the meeting.