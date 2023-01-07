Make every effort to prevent and control the epidemic in the new stage

Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent

The province’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held, Zhou Zuyi’s speech was hosted by Zhao Long

On January 6, a video conference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work was held in Fuzhou. The meeting conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and in accordance with the requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, deployed the smooth and orderly advancement of the “Class B and B management” work of the new crown virus infection in our province to ensure the province’s epidemic prevention and control. Control and transition to a stable stage and social order stabilized. Provincial Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi attended and delivered a speech. Governor Zhao Long presided over the meeting.

Zhou Zuyi pointed out that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has always attached great importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic. General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important instructions, which have pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job. All localities and departments in the province must further improve their political positions, effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, enhance the sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, and carefully compare the overall national plan and the implementation opinions of our province , Make up for the shortcomings in the work as soon as possible, and protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the “Class B and B management” plan, highlight the key tasks of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and ensure a smooth peak transition. We must go all out to do a good job in medical treatment, focus on “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, strengthen emergency response measures, improve the efficiency of resource scheduling, and focus on strengthening pre-hospital emergency service guarantees, emergency admission management, and medical treatment of critically ill patients, so as to meet the needs of the people. Collect as much as possible and cure as much as possible, and do everything possible to improve the cure rate and reduce the mortality rate. It is necessary to effectively guarantee the supply of emergency medical supplies, fully promote the production and increase of medical supplies, strengthen the connection between supply and demand and precise delivery, strengthen price and quality supervision, and ensure the basic drug needs of the masses. It is necessary to do a good job in guaranteeing services for key groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, the disabled, and patients with chronic diseases. Intervene and do a good job in service. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control work in rural areas, so that mechanisms, resources, and cadres are lowered, strengthen the role of rural party organizations as a battle fortress, speed up the preparation of county-level medical treatment resources, and strengthen support and guidance for county-level hospitals. It is necessary to speed up the vaccination of the new crown, strictly follow the standard of “no household, no omission”, deepen and refine the work, so as to receive as many as possible. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control work of key institutions such as schools, elderly care institutions, and welfare institutions, make preparations for the start of the next semester in advance, give priority to ensuring the supply of living and epidemic prevention materials, and start schools at staggered peaks according to actual conditions; establish green channels for medical treatment, and prevent infections in institutions. Immediate transfer of personnel and priority treatment; caring for the needy groups, improving the bottom-line mechanism, and guarding the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control of people’s livelihood. It is necessary to strengthen epidemic monitoring, analysis and judgment, attach great importance to epidemic monitoring and early warning, establish information reporting channels, do a good job in data statistics, and continuously improve work effectiveness.

Zhou Zuyi demanded that the party committees and governments at all levels in the province should be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities. The main leaders should take overall responsibility and grasp it personally. It is necessary to further care and care for medical personnel, strengthen positive incentives, strengthen policy training and education and publicity of science, and guide the masses to be the first person responsible for their own health. It is necessary to increase risk investigation and prevention efforts, respond to public concerns in a timely manner, and maintain social order and stability. Optimize and ensure smooth transportation during the Spring Festival travel season, and guide the masses to travel rationally and travel at staggered peaks. Strengthen the management of gathering activities, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents.

Zhao Long said that as the Spring Festival is approaching, we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, implement the requirements of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection, pay attention to key tasks such as health protection and severe disease prevention, and pay attention to the elderly, children, and patients with underlying diseases. , the disabled, pregnant women, students and other key groups, pay attention to key areas such as critical care and medical supply, pay attention to the fight against the epidemic in key areas such as rural areas, pay attention to the epidemic situation during the Spring Festival, the provincial and national conferences, and other key periods, and pay attention to enterprise production, Employment, logistics and other issues, pay attention to public opinion and social stability, etc., carefully formulate response plans, strengthen classified and graded health services, do everything possible to maintain the order of production and life, ensure that the people can smoothly survive the epidemic period, and ensure that the people of the province have a happy and peaceful life Spring Festival.

Provincial leaders Luo Dongchuan, Zhang Yan, Xing Shanping, Lin Baojin, Cui Yonghui, Guo Ningning, Wu Kailin, Huang Haikun, Li Dejin, Zheng Jianmin, Kang Tao, Lin Wenbin, and Li Jiancheng attended. The main responsible comrades of relevant departments directly under the provincial government participated. The meeting was held in the form of video, and each district city and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone set up branch venues.