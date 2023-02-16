The province’s water conservancy work conference was held in Guangzhou to focus on 6 major work priorities



On February 15, the 2023 Provincial Water Conservancy Work Conference was held in Guangzhou. The meeting comprehensively summarized the situation of Guangdong’s water conservancy work in 2022, focused on promoting the high-quality development of Guangdong’s water conservancy, and studied and deployed key tasks in 2023.

It is reported that in 2022, our province will accelerate the construction of high-quality water conservancy infrastructure and make a major breakthrough, completing a water conservancy investment of 85 billion yuan, a record high, ranking in the forefront of the country. It has grown rapidly for three consecutive years, stabilizing growth, promoting employment, and benefiting people’s livelihood The benefits are remarkable. The ecological management of rivers and lakes, the rational use of water resources, and the water conservancy support for rural revitalization have made great progress. The reform and development of water conservancy has achieved outstanding results. The river and lake chief system that has been included in the supervision and incentives of the State Council has achieved “five consecutive crowns” and water conservancy construction has been encouraged again; the State Council’s most stringent water resources management system assessment has been rated as excellent; Awarded excellent for 4 years; National water conservancy construction quality work assessment was rated A for 3 consecutive years. Basically achieve the State Council and ministries and commissions to encourage and assess excellent “Grand Slam”.

According to reports, in order to fully promote the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage, Guangdong Water Conservancy must anchor high-quality development in 2023. Provincial water resource allocation pattern. The second is to speed up the filling of shortcomings in the defense of floods and droughts, and effectively build a solid line of defense against floods and droughts. The third is to systematically promote the construction of rural water conservancy facilities to help implement rural revitalization and the “Million Project”. The fourth is to fully implement the ecological construction requirements of Green Beauty Guangdong, and actively create beautiful and happy rivers and lakes. The fifth is to strengthen the rigid constraints on water resources and strictly manage water resources. The sixth is to strengthen the capacity building of the industry, and vigorously improve the modernization ability and level of water conservancy governance.

The meeting requested that the province’s water conservancy front should go all out to do a good job in all aspects, strive to complete the province’s water conservancy investment to break through the 100 billion yuan mark, and solidly promote the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage.