On February 24, the province’s work conference on promoting the orderly transfer of industries and promoting coordinated regional development was held in Guangzhou. The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focused on the implementation of the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” and promoted regional coordinated development. The orderly transfer of industries will be mobilized, deployed and implemented. Huang Kunming, secretary of the provincial party committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Wang Weizhong, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, presided over the meeting. Huang Chuping, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Lin Keqing, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Meng Fanli, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Huang Kunming pointed out that since the reform and opening up, Guangdong has actively undertaken the transfer of world industries to accelerate its own development, and continued to promote the orderly transfer and expansion of industries in the Pearl River Delta region to eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, which has effectively promoted the optimization of the province’s industrial layout and regional coordinated development. . At present, the general environment and general trend of global industrial layout adjustment and transfer are undergoing profound changes, and our province’s mission and internal requirements to promote the orderly transfer of industries are also undergoing profound changes. It is necessary to accurately grasp the new situation, new tasks and new requirements, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and take the promotion of orderly industrial transfer as an important measure to implement the “Million Project” and promote regional coordinated development. It is necessary to deeply grasp the new situation and new challenges faced by the industrial development of our province, effectively enhance the sense of urgency to promote the orderly transfer of industries, plan ahead and take the initiative to continuously expand the industrial space of the Pearl River Delta region, and accelerate the consolidation of the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong. Industrial foundation. It is necessary to deeply understand the new opportunities and advantages of our province’s industrial development, strengthen the confidence and determination to promote the orderly transfer of industries, accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, and actively seek changes, so as to promote the orderly transfer of industries to achieve greater breakthroughs at a higher level. It is necessary to deeply grasp the new requirements of promoting industrial transfer in the new stage, adhere to the government’s promotion, enterprise main body, market operation, and win-win cooperation, and promote the orderly transfer of industries in the process of keeping integrity and innovation.

Huang Kunming emphasized that it is necessary to focus on key points and promote overall progress to promote the orderly transfer of industries to achieve new progress and new results. It is necessary to focus on the platform construction of the park, accelerate the construction of a platform system with echelon facilities and complete functions, continuously enhance the comprehensive carrying capacity, and support the development of industrial clusters. It is necessary to focus on the introduction of industrial projects, clarify the main direction of attack, innovate methods and methods to strengthen investment promotion, and do a good job in the planning, attraction, and implementation of industrial projects throughout the chain. We must focus on the optimization of the business environment, take hard measures and combine punches in the aspects of the rule of law environment, government services, market construction, credit system, policy support, etc., to promote all-round cost reduction, achieve full-cycle excellent services, and create an attractive industry. The gravitational field of order transfer. It is necessary to focus on counterpart assistance and cooperation, organically combine an effective market with a promising government, focus assistance on expanding industries and promoting development, consolidate the responsibilities of both parties, optimize the system design of mutual benefit and win-win, and realize the realization of the Pearl River Delta region. Cooperate with industries in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, and jointly build industries, bringing together a strong synergy of orderly transfer of industries. We must pay attention to the guarantee of resource elements, focus on strengthening the guarantee of land and energy use, finance and finance, human resources, etc., to ensure that the project can be implemented, supported and developed.

Huang Kunming emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the orderly transfer of industries. The provincial and regional coordinated development leading group and its office should strengthen overall coordination, assessment and evaluation, and supervision and implementation; relevant provincial departments should strengthen coordination and cooperation, and strengthen guidance and support to various regions; important agenda. Relevant cities in the Pearl River Delta region should enhance their awareness of the overall situation, demonstrate their responsibility, support them sincerely, and work hard to advance. The cities in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, as well as the three cities of Huizhou, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing, should implement their main responsibilities, strengthen their connection with relevant cities in the Pearl River Delta region, actively work, and jointly promote industrial transfer to speed up and increase efficiency.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all parts of the province and all departments should follow the deployment requirements of this meeting, make every effort to promote the orderly transfer of industries to achieve results, and lay a solid industrial foundation for the implementation of the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages” and better support Guangdong in high-tech development. Take the lead in quality development and set an example. It is necessary to adhere to the leadership of the manufacturing industry, innovate systems and mechanisms, strengthen coordination and linkage in the introduction of industrial projects, park development and construction, joint investment promotion, and benefit sharing mechanisms to promote industrial co-construction and industrial co-strengthening, and strengthen the inner and outer areas of eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong. development momentum and achieve common prosperity. It is necessary to optimize the business environment, increase investment attraction, promote the construction of the main platform for undertaking industrial transfers and various industrial parks at a high level, and carry out in-depth actions to improve the business environment in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong. It is good to undertake the orderly transfer of industries. It is necessary to adhere to the province’s “one game of chess” and promote the implementation of new types of counterpart assistance and cooperation to achieve results. It is necessary to widely publicize and launch, guide central enterprises, provincial and municipal state-owned enterprises, large, medium and small private enterprises, and business associations to actively participate, gather a strong joint force to promote the orderly transfer of industries, and strive to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas in the province to a higher level and higher quality .

A work feature film was played at the meeting. Zhang Hu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, explained the “Several Measures on Promoting Orderly Transfer of Industries and Promoting Regional Coordinated Development” and the main provincial supporting policy documents. Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Qingyuan The city respectively reported the progress of promoting the orderly transfer of industries and the next work plan; the responsible comrades of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Provincial Manufacturing Association, and the Provincial Guangxin Holdings Group Co., Ltd. made speeches respectively.

The meeting was held in the form of video and teleconference to the local and above levels. Leading comrades of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, responsible comrades of relevant ministries and commissions of the Provincial Party Committee, relevant provincial units, relevant units directly stationed in Guangdong, responsible persons of relevant provincial industry associations, and relevant responsible comrades of municipalities above the local level attended the meeting .