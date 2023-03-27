After the rehabilitation by the Constitutional Court of the deposed governor Théo Ngwabidje Kasi, on March 22, the deliberative body which had dismissed him disapproves of this decision.

While the outgoing Minister of the Interior, Daniel Aselo, had recently granted the interim governance of the province of South Kivu to the deputy governor, Marc Malago Kashekere, the Constitutional Court rehabilitated, on March 22, the ousted governor, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi.

This supposedly unassailable decision does not please the Provincial Assembly. This deliberative body disapprove with the last energy “what he calls ” forcing in the governance of the province ».

Dismissed since November 2022, Théo Ngwabidje continued to lead the province without resigning. He disputed the way in which the Provincial Assembly had proceeded to dismiss him. “I learned of the distressing theater in which certain deputies said to be moving from a hotel. This clandestine and rebellious act has no political or legal significance. My Government remains focused on security linked to aggression and economic projects in South Kivu,” he wrote on Twitter.

He had finally been dismissed by the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Aselo, who had notified his deputy to exercise the interim. But, finally, the Constitutional Court decided to rehabilitate him. “ I give thanks to God and thank the Constitutional Court for having promoted the rule of law through the rehabilitation of my Government. I pledge to pursue the vision of the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi “the people first », for the consolidation of peace and the development of South Kivu “, he wrote, on March 22, after the decision rehabilitating him.

Digital Congo via Matininfos