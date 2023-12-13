The Provincial CPPCC held a meeting on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and promoting the innovation and development of the cultural and historical work of the CPPCC Provincial Committee in the new era

In a recent meeting held by the Provincial CPPCC, leaders gathered to discuss and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts in order to promote the innovation and development of the cultural and historical work of the CPPCC Provincial Committee in the new era.

Zhou Bo, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting and delivered an insightful speech. Emphasizing the great significance of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, Zhou Bo stressed the importance of deeply understanding and accurately grasping the fundamental requirements of “two combinations” and the “Ming Ti Da” theoretical character. He urged for the promotion of learning and implementation to be in-depth and practical.

Furthermore, Zhou Bo highlighted the need to effectively advance the cultural and historical data work of the CPPCC, emphasizing the use of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. He stressed the importance of using cultural and historical materials in preserving history, assisting government, uniting, and educating people.

Zhou Bo also called for multiple measures to be taken to promote the cultural and historical materials work of the provincial CPPCC to create a new situation. He emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the CPPCC’s cultural and historical data work and to improve the CPPCC’s cultural and historical data work system and mechanism.

The meeting, which was presided over by Wen Xueqiong, Vice Chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, aimed to drive forward the development and implementation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts within the CPPCC, and to provide a framework for the cultural and historical work of the organization in the new era.

The meeting is a crucial step in advancing the Province’s cultural and historical work, and aligning it with the vision set forth by Xi Jinping. The efforts made by the Provincial CPPCC emphasize the importance of cultural and historical development in uniting and educating people, and in contributing to the overall socialist cultural power of the region.

