News from our newspaper on the 17th (Reporter Guo Minghua)On the 17th, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference held a meeting to communicate, study and implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions. Provincial CPPCC Chairman Lan Shaomin presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Haitao, vice chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, conveyed the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the two sessions of the country. Zhang Xianyou, vice chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, conveyed the spirit of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. Hao Huilong, a member of the party group of the Provincial CPPCC, conveyed the spirit of Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, at the meeting of leading cadres in the province. spirit of speech. Provincial CPPCC Vice Chairman Ma Liqun, Pang Da, Chi Zijian, Han Lihua, Qu Min, Qian Fuyong, Vice Chairman and Secretary General Zhang Yazhong attended the meeting.

Lan Shaomin pointed out that this year’s National Two Sessions are a grand meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Unity and struggle are of great significance. General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as the President of the country and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China. lofty ambition. The Provincial Political Consultative Conference should organize the communication, study and publicity of the spirit of the two sessions of the country, effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the two sessions of the country, continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and deeply understand the decisiveness of the “two establishments” meaning, enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”.

Lan Shaomin emphasized that it is necessary to accurately grasp the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, give full play to the functions and unique advantages of the CPPCC, and focus on promoting the healthy development of the private economy, solidly do a good job in advising, building consensus and Help optimize the business environment and other work. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the newly revised Constitution of the CPPCC, and especially to deeply understand the work of building consensus. It is not an indiscriminate insistence on consensus, but a directional inspiration and guidance; The superficial agreement and perfunctory, but the deep recognition in the heart; not the fast-food-style immediate effect, but the long-term silent moistening, so as to better understand the importance of its “key links”, the leading and “main line penetration” The integration of “close integration” constantly explores, innovates and develops in work practice, and promotes the cause of the CPPCC in our province to a new level.

Lan Shaomin requested that we should study and implement the spirit of the two sessions of the country, solidly promote the annual consultation work plan, deepen the “work implementation year” activity of capacity building, and the training of the 13th provincial CPPCC members and other key tasks with high quality and high efficiency. Ensure that everything is answered, everything is settled, and every item is effective. It is necessary to improve the ability of the committee members to perform their duties, strengthen the responsibility of the committee members, and make positive contributions to the construction of a modern and powerful province in Longjiang.

The part-time deputy secretary-general of the Provincial CPPCC, the non-resident deputy directors of the special committees in Kazakhstan, and all government officials attended the meeting on the spot, and the members of the Provincial CPPCC participated in the meeting in the form of video.