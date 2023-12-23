The Provincial CPPCC held the 27th enlarged meeting of the party group of the 13th CPPCC

The Provincial CPPCC recently held an important meeting to discuss and implement the latest economic work guidelines from the Central Economic Work Conference. The meeting, which was hosted by Zhou Bo, Chairman of the Provincial CPPCC and Party Secretary, aimed to convey and study the spirit of the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee and to deploy implementation work.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference provides fundamental compliance and action guidance for economic work in the present and future period. The Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference also set encouraging and inspiring goals and tasks for the upcoming year.

The meeting also highlighted the need to closely follow the goals and tasks of the new breakthrough three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and to focus on the goals and tasks of the year. Under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, the role of the special consultation body of the People’s Political Consultative Conference will be fully utilized to meet the people’s needs for a better life and promote the improvement of people’s livelihood.

Detailed implementation measures were also discussed to ensure the high-quality completion of all key tasks for the following year. This includes the preparation and organization of the second session of the 13th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, organizing speeches at committee meetings and joint sector meetings, and improving the quality of suggestions and advice. There is also a focus on enhancing the learning and training of committee members, improving the ability of the CPPCC organs to perform their duties and service guarantees, and building a high-quality team of cadres to contribute to the development of the CPPCC.

The meeting concluded with the responsibility to plan the work for the next year from a high starting point, closely following the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, and revising and improving the annual consultation plan.

The message from the Provincial CPPCC is clear – with the guidance and support of the Party Committee, they are committed to fulfilling their duties and contributing to the revitalization and development of Liaoning province.

The editor in charge of this article is Sun Jiayang, as reported by Liaoning Daily.

