Meeting Point News On January 31, the Provincial CPPCC Party Group held an enlarged meeting to earnestly study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the spirit of recent important speeches, and convey the spirit of learning from the third plenary session of the 14th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection , In-depth study of the party constitution and party regulations and related important documents, research and implementation of opinions. Zhang Yizhen, secretary and chairman of the Provincial CPPCC Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

Zhang Yizhen pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech made a strategic deployment for the unswerving and in-depth promotion of comprehensive and strict party governance from the perspective of the overall development of the party and the country’s cause. The new great project of building pointed out the way forward. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the spiritual essence of the General Secretary’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, continuously strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”; Strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. We must always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of large parties, comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the CPPCC party group, and unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance with a thorough self-revolutionary spirit ; Implement strict requirements throughout the entire process of formulation of party rules, party discipline education, and discipline enforcement supervision, and continuously improve the ability and level of integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt. Members of the provincial CPPCC party group should set an example in improving their political positions, upholding and strengthening the party’s leadership, insisting on taking responsibility, and persisting in self-revolution.

Zhang Yizhen emphasized that the party group of the provincial CPPCC should take the lead in respecting the party constitution, insist on governing the party according to the system and rules, and strive to forge a strong leadership group that is loyal, clean and responsible. We must always adhere to the overall leadership of the party to ensure that the cause of the CPPCC always advances in the correct political direction; always adhere to the party constitution as the general rule and always follow it, study the party constitution, abide by the party constitution, implement the party constitution, maintain the party constitution, and be a loyal practitioner and defender of the party constitution ;Always insist on serving the overall situation around the center, focusing on the new journey to comprehensively promote the goals and tasks of the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, in-depth consultations and contributions, and strengthening supervision to promote implementation; always adhere to strict requirements, and promote the style of work with greater determination and more practical measures The construction continues to deepen, and contributes the wisdom and strength of the CPPCC to better “take up new missions and write new chapters”.

The meeting also reviewed and approved the work rules (revised) of the Provincial CPPCC Party Group and the work arrangements for implementing the spirit of the Provincial Two Sessions.

Fang Siwei, reporter of Xinhua Daily Junction Point