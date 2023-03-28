The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay Area Center for Devices completed the research on the medical device industry in nine cities in the Mainland of the Greater Bay Area

In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on drug supervision and high-quality development, the relevant decision-making arrangements of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee and provincial government on promoting high-quality industrial development, and anchor the primary task of high-quality development, Actively serve the overall situation of development, promote the innovation of medical device supervision and the high-quality development of the industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The center (hereinafter referred to as the Greater Bay Area Center for Devices) formed a joint research team. Su Shengfeng, the first-level inspector of the Provincial Drug Administration, and Liu Bin, director of the Greater Bay Area Center for Devices, led the team to nine cities in the Greater Bay Area to conduct research on the medical device industry. 3 On the 24th, the field research work was completed.

The research team completed three field investigations in Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing, Shenzhen-Huizhou-Dongguan, and Zhuhai-Jiangmen-Zhongshan from February 14th to 17th, March 15th to 17th, and March 22nd to 24th. During the research period, a total of 9 symposiums were held, more than 150 companies were invited to participate, more than 180 questions were answered on the spot, and 8 industrial clusters including Guangzhou Huangpu Nansha, Dongguan Songshan Lake, Zhuhai High-tech Zone, and Shenzhen National High-performance Medical Device Innovation Center were visited. The center has 1 key platform and 11 production enterprises. The research team made full use of questionnaires, seminars, on-site visits and other methods to collect the basic situation of the medical device industry in various cities, listen closely to the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems of enterprises and their appeals to drug regulatory authorities, and understand and grasp the medical equipment in the region. The development needs of the device industry, key development directions and policy service needs.

The research team fully affirmed the positive actions of the nine cities in the Greater Bay Area in promoting the high-quality development of the medical device industry, and put forward specific opinions and suggestions on the development of the nine cities: first, overall planning and overall promotion. We must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, implement the new development concept, do a good job in supporting policies, scientifically coordinate, implement the requirements of high-quality development in the entire process of all fields of work, and fully serve and support the high-quality development of Guangdong’s medical device industry. Second, we must seize the opportunity and act actively. Promoting the development of the medical device industry is a powerful measure to implement the provincial party committee and the provincial government to accelerate the cultivation of strategic pillar industries. Regulatory departments at all levels, technology research and development institutions, and production and operation enterprises must focus on this goal, follow the trend, take advantage of the trend, and pay close attention to it. Do a good job of the current key tasks, pay close attention to implementation, and ensure results. Third, we must identify the correct positioning and attach importance to innovation. It is necessary to find out the gaps, bottlenecks, and shortcomings of industrial development, determine the development direction, give full play to regional advantages, do a good job in scientific research, establish a long-term development mechanism, enhance core competitiveness, comprehensively help enterprises to become better and stronger, and promote the medical device industry Chain innovation, optimization and upgrading.

In the next step, the Provincial Drug Administration will closely focus on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on investigation and research and the “Work Plan on Daxing Investigation and Research in the Whole Party” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The Greater Bay Area Center comprehensively sorts out and summarizes research information, conducts in-depth research and analysis on the characteristics of the medical device industry in the Greater Bay Area, summarizes the common problems of production enterprises and key technical issues of “stuck necks”, proposes targeted countermeasures and service measures, and strives to open up gaps in the development of the industry Block the pain points and difficulties, and effectively promote the high-quality development of the medical device industry in our province.

Relevant comrades in charge of the General Business Department and Evaluation Department of the Device Greater Bay Branch Center, and relevant responsible comrades in the Industry Promotion Office, Administrative Licensing Office, and Medical Device Supervision and Management Office of the Provincial Drug Administration participated in the investigation. (Contributed by the Industry Promotion Office of the Provincial Bureau/Picture)