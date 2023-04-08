The Provincial Drug Administration held the province’s 2023 National Cosmetics Safety Risk Monitoring Work Deployment and Training Video Conference

In order to implement the province’s 2023 national cosmetics safety risk monitoring work with high standards, timely discover and prevent cosmetics safety risks, on the morning of April 7, the Provincial Drug Administration held the province’s 2023 national cosmetics safety risk monitoring work deployment and training video conference . Song Yongchao, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, in response to the national cosmetics safety risk monitoring work in 2023, the main responsible comrades of the Provincial Cosmetics Supervision Office made key interpretations from the aspects of earnestly grasping the tasks of risk monitoring, strictly implementing the requirements of risk monitoring work, and effectively improving the effectiveness of cosmetics supervision. The job responsibilities and objectives of the cosmetics regulatory departments, sampling units, and inspection agencies at all levels in the province are specified. Subsequently, relevant comrades from the Cosmetics Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau, the Provincial Drug Inspection Institute, and the Shenzhen Drug Inspection Institute conducted lectures and training on sampling, testing, reporting, and investigation and handling, which played a very good role in completing the task of risk monitoring. guiding role.

The meeting pointed out that the cosmetics regulatory departments at all levels in the province should actively adapt to the development and changes of the cosmetics regulatory situation in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial bureau, actively improve the cosmetics safety risk supervision model, further do a good job in the prevention and resolution of cosmetics safety risks, and strictly prevent and control cosmetics. Safety risks, keep the safety bottom line of systemic and regional cosmetics.

The meeting adopts the form of “main venue + sub-venue”. The Provincial Cosmetics Supervision Office, Law Enforcement Supervision Office, Drug Inspection Offices, Provincial Drug Inspection Institute, Provincial Drug Inspection Center, Provincial Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center, Provincial Bureau Affairs Center Cosmetics Comrades in charge of the business attended the meeting at the main venue, comrades in charge of the cosmetics supervision and law enforcement departments of the Market Supervision Bureau at and above the local level, and comrades in charge of the cosmetics business of Shenzhen Institute of Drug Control attended the meeting in the branch venue. (Contributed by the Cosmetics Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau)