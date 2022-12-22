Home News The Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia
News

The Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia

by admin

The Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia

On December 19, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia. Fang Wei, deputy director of the Provincial Bureau, comrades in charge of relevant departments of drug supervision and directly affiliated institutions, comrades in charge of drug supervision of 21 prefectural and municipal market supervision bureaus in the province, and comrades in charge of 46 key drug production companies for the prevention and control of new coronary pneumonia attended the meeting .

The meeting made arrangements for the supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia, requiring regulatory authorities and enterprises to strengthen communication and coordination, strengthen overall management, and do a good job in ensuring the supply of antipyretic, cough, antiviral, cold and other drugs. All cities should fully grasp the production capacity, output, and inventory of relevant enterprises and varieties in their jurisdictions, and take multiple measures to guide production companies to expand capacity and increase production in line with market demand, so as to alleviate the problem of shortages and supply cuts as soon as possible. It is also important to give play to our province’s deep heritage and unique advantages in traditional Chinese medicine manufacturing, recommend good medicines produced in Guangdong to the masses, and provide the masses with more and better choices. At the same time, we must focus on strengthening information communication and collaboration with relevant departments, organize research and coordinate to solve the problems and difficulties faced by enterprises, form a joint force, and jointly serve the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control.

See also  On the Nuova on newsstands on March 22, the excesses of the last week of Sardinia in the white zone between parties, sanctions and viral videos

The meeting emphasized that while ensuring supply, we must strictly abide by the bottom line to ensure the quality and safety of drugs. Regulatory departments should effectively strengthen the production quality supervision, supervision and sampling inspection, and adverse reaction monitoring of epidemic prevention and control drugs, conduct in-depth investigations of hidden risks, and severely investigate and punish violations of laws and regulations. Enterprises should implement the main responsibility for quality and safety, strengthen product life cycle quality control, do a good job in resuming production and expanding capacity and increasing production of key varieties in accordance with laws and regulations, and ensure the quality and safety of epidemic prevention and control drugs and supply reserves. (Contributed by the Drug Supervision Department of the Provincial Bureau)

You may also like

Salento, beaches open for Christmas: the Tar blocks...

Illness at work, 36-year-old revived and saved by...

The current infected population in Anhui is still...

The Festive menu is zero kilometer, the chefs...

Smart working, this is how it changes in...

The 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global...

Psychologist bonus 2023, how to request it and...

Liguria, the second life of Don Giulio, the...

The United States and Europe hope to help...

The car goes off the road, a 20-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy