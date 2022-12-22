The Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia

On December 19, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration organized a video conference on the quality and safety supervision and supply of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia. Fang Wei, deputy director of the Provincial Bureau, comrades in charge of relevant departments of drug supervision and directly affiliated institutions, comrades in charge of drug supervision of 21 prefectural and municipal market supervision bureaus in the province, and comrades in charge of 46 key drug production companies for the prevention and control of new coronary pneumonia attended the meeting .

The meeting made arrangements for the supply guarantee of drugs related to the diagnosis and treatment of new coronary pneumonia, requiring regulatory authorities and enterprises to strengthen communication and coordination, strengthen overall management, and do a good job in ensuring the supply of antipyretic, cough, antiviral, cold and other drugs. All cities should fully grasp the production capacity, output, and inventory of relevant enterprises and varieties in their jurisdictions, and take multiple measures to guide production companies to expand capacity and increase production in line with market demand, so as to alleviate the problem of shortages and supply cuts as soon as possible. It is also important to give play to our province’s deep heritage and unique advantages in traditional Chinese medicine manufacturing, recommend good medicines produced in Guangdong to the masses, and provide the masses with more and better choices. At the same time, we must focus on strengthening information communication and collaboration with relevant departments, organize research and coordinate to solve the problems and difficulties faced by enterprises, form a joint force, and jointly serve the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that while ensuring supply, we must strictly abide by the bottom line to ensure the quality and safety of drugs. Regulatory departments should effectively strengthen the production quality supervision, supervision and sampling inspection, and adverse reaction monitoring of epidemic prevention and control drugs, conduct in-depth investigations of hidden risks, and severely investigate and punish violations of laws and regulations. Enterprises should implement the main responsibility for quality and safety, strengthen product life cycle quality control, do a good job in resuming production and expanding capacity and increasing production of key varieties in accordance with laws and regulations, and ensure the quality and safety of epidemic prevention and control drugs and supply reserves. (Contributed by the Drug Supervision Department of the Provincial Bureau)