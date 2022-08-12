The Provincial Drug Administration organized the work conference on promoting the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry in the province and the 2022 comprehensive reform promotion meeting of the province’s drug supervision

On August 2, in order to further promote the comprehensive reform of the province’s drug supervision and promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry, the Provincial Drug Administration organized a provincial work conference on promoting the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry and the province’s comprehensive drug supervision in 2022 in Nansha, Guangzhou. Reform Promotion Association. Liu Guangming, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Jiang Xiaodong, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Drug Administration and Bureau, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out thatThe province’s drug regulatory authorities thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions, fully implement the national and provincial decisions and arrangements to promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry, actively comply with the new expectations of the people, focus on the main business of drug supervision, and focus on keeping the bottom line To ensure safety, follow the high line to promote development, vigorously promote the comprehensive reform of drug supervision, and promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry to achieve obvious results.The meeting emphasized thatAt present, promoting the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry is facing new situations and new tasks. Reform and development go hand in hand, and opportunities and challenges coexist. The drug regulatory authorities in the province should further enhance their overall awareness and sense of responsibility, and vigorously build and improve a regulatory ecosystem that promotes the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.meeting request,The drug regulatory authorities in the province must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the central government and the province, and deepen comprehensive reforms. First, they must focus on key points, lay a solid foundation, and ensure safety. Second, they must focus on industry, To promote development and benefit people’s livelihood, the third is to set a good example, go ahead and implement it.

The meeting notified the comprehensive reform of drug supervision in the province and the excellent projects of comprehensive reform of drug supervision in 2020-2021. Experts from the Southern Medical Economics Research Institute of the State Drug Administration and the China Drug Administration Research Association made a special report on the development of China‘s drug, medical equipment and cosmetics industries at the meeting.

A total of more than 130 people participated in some departments and offices of the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau, listed market supervision bureaus at the local level and above, various departments of the Provincial Drug Administration, all directly affiliated institutions, and some municipal and county drug supervision comprehensive reform project implementation units. A total of more than 130 people participated. Meeting. (Provincial Bureau Supervision and Innovation Office, Office Contribution/Picture)