The provincial government held an executive meeting

On May 22, Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, and study and implement measures in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee, further deepen reform understanding, improve political standing, and combine General Secretary Xi Jinping The important expositions on comprehensively deepening reforms, the important speeches on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and the spirit of instructions and instructions should be studied and understood in one, and implemented in one, and consciously promote various reforms in accordance with the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and closely integrate the implementation of comprehensive Revitalize the new breakthrough three-year action, take more vigorous and more practical measures to grasp the reform of key areas and key links, and strive to write a new chapter in comprehensively deepening reform in Liaoning. It is necessary to further strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, take the establishment of a regional scientific and technological innovation center with national influence as the general starting point, guide enterprises to increase investment in research and development, support enterprises to take the lead in forming innovation consortiums, and build a number of high-quality industry-university-research alliances. Implement technology-based enterprise cultivation plan. To make state-owned enterprises stronger, better and bigger, further promote a new round of reform of state-owned enterprises, solidly promote the listing of enterprises, continue to deepen cooperation between central and local governments, and fully promote the implementation of cooperation projects. We must vigorously promote the high-quality development of the private economy, continue to optimize the business environment, protect the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, focus on removing institutional and ideological barriers that restrict private enterprises from participating in market competition fairly, and eliminate discriminatory policies and measures. In terms of fields and in a deeper level, private enterprises are treated equally, and state-owned enterprises, private enterprises and foreign enterprises are promoted to compete for development.

The meeting reviewed the “Provincial Government Leading Group Members 2023 Safety Production Key Task List”, emphasizing that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on safety production, take the lead in establishing the concept of safety development, shoulder the responsibility for safety production, and be responsible for guarding the soil , keep the soil responsible, keep the soil responsible, implement the requirements of the “three managements and three musts” in detail, do it yourself, direct from the front, make overall plans and take care of it, take joint management, and grasp the responsibility at each level. Horizontal security guarantees high-quality development and creates a safe and stable political and social environment for the implementation of the three-year action.

The meeting emphasized that one point is deployment and nine points are implementation. It is necessary to carry forward the work style of “fighting for facts”, persevere and persevere in implementation, prevent anticlimax and give up halfway, focus on project construction, industrial development, stimulate county economic vitality, improve urban and rural living environment, and people’s livelihood security, etc., and promote central decision-making and deployment And the work requirements of the provincial party committee will be effective.

The meeting also studied other matters.




