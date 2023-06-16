The provincial government party group held a meeting

On the afternoon of June 16, Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and secretary of the party group of the provincial government, presided over a meeting of the party group of the provincial government to study and implement in depth the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on theme education when he listened to the report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the provincial government. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, research and implement the work.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the rich connotation of learning to increase wisdom, and provided a fundamental basis for further development of theme education. It is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, promote the theme education of the government system to be in-depth and solid, and focus on the implementation of 10 new breakthroughs and 50 key tasks in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The new results of promoting high-quality development test the educational achievements of the theme.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the important requirement of “improving political capabilities”, comprehensively and systematically study Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, more deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and continuously strengthen Political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, improve the ability to discover, analyze, and solve problems, improve the ability to manage complex situations, gather social forces, and prevent political risks, and earnestly shoulder the political responsibilities entrusted by the party and the people. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the important requirement of “improving thinking ability”, accurately grasp and be good at using the standpoints and methods that run through Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to the system concept, plan and promote work according to the time and situation, grasp the essence of things, and grasp the law of development , Grasp the key points of the work, grasp the policy scale, enhance the scientificity, foresight, initiative, and creativity of the work, and be a good executor, actionist, and doer in the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the important requirement of “improving practical ability”, closely combine the development of theme education with the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, continue to carry forward the spirit of struggle, “struggle for reality”, overcome difficulties, keep the tone low, and work hard , make every effort to consolidate the overall stabilization and recovery of the economic operation, and the overall positive trend, pay close attention to key links such as project construction and effective investment, and grasp important starting points such as the 22 key industrial clusters clearly defined in the three-year action plan, and strive to achieve the first battle of the three-year action success.



