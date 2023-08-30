The Provincial Government Party Group Holds Special Democratic Life Meeting on Studying Xi Jinping’s Ideology

The provincial government party group held a theme education special democratic life meeting, with Huang Qiang hosting and delivering a speech. The meeting, which took place on August 30, was organized in accordance with the requirements of the central government and the deployment of the provincial party committee. The focus of the meeting was to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The meeting aimed to examine and analyze problems, carry out criticism and self-criticism, and gather the ideological consensus and action force needed to better undertake government work. Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Party Secretary of the Provincial Government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The party group of the provincial government attached great importance to the special democratic life meeting. Prior to the meeting, extensive preparations were made in the form of study groups, seminars, heart-to-heart talks, and in-depth comparative inspections. Huang Qiang, on behalf of the party group, conducted comparative inspections, followed by other party members who conducted comparative inspections and criticized each other.

In his concluding speech, Huang Qiang highlighted the importance of finding and rectifying real problems through serious criticism and self-criticism. He emphasized the need to promote the transformation and utilization of the achievements of the Democratic Life Conference and to prioritize high-quality development as the primary task of government work.

Huang Qiang outlined six key points to guide government work. These include taking Xi Jinping Thought as the fundamental basis for governing and leading government work, promoting high-quality development as the primary task, ensuring people’s satisfaction as the highest standard, advocating strictness and prudence, upholding loyalty and cleanliness, and effectively continuing the theme education by doing a good job in the “second half” of the Democratic Life Conference.

Vice Governor Yang Xingping also attended the meeting, with comrades in charge of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision and the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee present to provide guidance.

