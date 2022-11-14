On November 13, the province’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference was held in Lanzhou.New Gansu Gansu Daily reporter Sheng Xueqing

The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference was held in Lanzhou on November 13. Ren Zhenhe, the provincial governor and the leader of the provincial joint epidemic prevention and control leading group, attended and delivered a speech.

Xu Keming, head of the Gansu working group for the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, attended the meeting for guidance. Zhu Tianshu and Li Zhixun participated, and He Wei hosted the event.

Ren Zhenhe emphasized that at present, the epidemic prevention and control situation in our province is still severe, and clustered epidemics have occurred in some areas. We must strengthen our confidence and maintain our determination, based on prevention and early, scientific and precise, and fast control, and resolutely block the epidemic. spread, and resolutely prevent a large-scale rebound of the epidemic.

Ren Zhenhe emphasized that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound”, and unswervingly implement “dynamic clean-up”. The general policy of “zero” is to clearly understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetition of the fight against the epidemic, and to fully understand that optimizing and adjusting epidemic prevention and control measures is not about relaxing, nor “flattening”, so as to be more resolute, more decisive, more scientific, and more standardized , Faster measures to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with practical actions. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the 20 optimization measures, fully, comprehensively and accurately understand and grasp, combine with the implementation of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and make concerted efforts to clarify the issue of “what can be done and what cannot be done”, Accurately grasp the path of “what to do and how to do it”, fully understand the essence of “scientific precision, advancing with the times”, strengthen interpretation, intensify training, combine with reality, work hard on learning and mastering, and work on refinement and implementation , Work hard on precise implementation. We must go all out to win the battle to annihilate the epidemic in key areas. For areas with clustered epidemics, provinces and cities must be united and in the same direction. Transshipment, rapid isolation, as soon as possible to achieve social dynamic clearing, and restore normal production and living order; other areas should conscientiously implement the “four early” requirements, do not wait and see, do not wait, dispose of them quickly, fight when they emerge, find one, and put out all together; All colleges and universities should further consolidate their achievements, seek truth from facts for each school, keep the school gates closed, strengthen the monitoring and management of key places and personnel in key positions, and respond in a timely manner to properly solve the problem of “urgency and hope” for teachers and students. It is necessary to continue to improve the level of normalized epidemic prevention and control capabilities, adapt to the rapid spread of the virus, summarize experience, study and judge the situation, draw lessons, strengthen the foundation and make up for shortcomings, strengthen ideological preparation, basic preparation, strength preparation, and style preparation, and constantly sharpen the courage to take responsibility , The wisdom of scientific prevention and control, the strategy of overall planning, and the ability to organize and implement, will resolutely win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting was held at the county level by video. (New Gansu Gansu Daily reporter Jin Xin)

