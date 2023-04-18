The provincial party committee theme education reading class opened, Yi Lianhong made a mobilization speech, Li Jinbin and Ren Zhengxiao participated in the opening ceremony

On the morning of April 18, the Provincial Party Committee’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics themed education reading class opened in Hangzhou.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

Provincial party committee theme education reading class starts

Politics re-benchmarking theory, re-arming ideology, re-liberating party spirit, re-examining style and refining

Promote thematic education to go deeper and more realistically to highlight characteristics

Yi Lianhong made a mobilization speech, Li Jinbin and Ren Zhengxiao participated in the opening ceremony

News from Zhejiang Online, April 18 (Reporter Weng Haohao)On the morning of the 18th, the Provincial Party Committee’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics themed education reading class opened in Hangzhou. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, made a mobilization speech at the opening of the class, emphasizing that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on carrying out the theme education, and further learn and understand the society with Chinese characteristics in the new era of Xi Jinping The study of the party’s innovative theory and the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions, and the in-depth practice of the “88th Strategy” are integrated and integrated, so as to truly achieve learning and learning. Thinking, learning something, and learning something. It is really a big theoretical study, a big ideological arm, a big tempering of the party spirit, and a big improvement in ability. In the writing of the Chinese-style modernization of Zhejiang, it will show its glory, make new contributions, and make new achievements. Create brilliance, and resolutely achieve “the General Secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee has deployments, and Zhejiang sees action” with practical actions and work effectiveness.

Li Jinbin, leader of the Fifth Central Theme Education Steering Group, Ren Zhengxiao, deputy leader, and members of the steering group, leaders of the provincial four sets of teams, heads of the provincial court, provincial procuratorate, and Zhejiang University attended the opening ceremony.

Yi Lianhong pointed out that through learning to strengthen political beliefs, temper political character, and forge political loyalty, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, achieve political re-benchmarking, and be more conscious of thinking, politics, and actions. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core maintains a high degree of unity; it is necessary to focus on studying and comprehending Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, focusing on understanding the scientific and grand theoretical system, learning the essence of the original flavor, and thoroughly learning the condensed and sublimated development process. Concentrate the soul with the party’s innovative theory, so as to re-arm the theory; further open the mind, broaden the mind, re-emancipate the mind, find the breakthrough and focus of high-quality development, and find ways to further promote innovation, deepen reform, tackle difficulties, open up and improve Measures and measures to promote Zhejiang’s work to be practical, to be at the forefront, and to be at the forefront of the tide; to carry out comprehensive and in-depth analysis of party spirit around the dimensions of political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline, so as to re-examine party spirit, Refining the party spirit more purely and forging it stronger; it is necessary to correct the style of study, develop a style of work, and establish a new style as important requirements, solidly improve the ability of investigation and research, and firmly establish the diligent and honest orientation of “clean and doing things, doing things and being clean”. After refining the style of work, we will use the righteousness and new style of leading cadres to create a positive and high-spirited party style and government style, and drive a good and good social style and folk style.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that it is necessary to take feelings, questions, and responsibilities, settle down to study hard, and calm down to understand deeply, to learn more, believe, and understand, and to use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Look at Zhejiang from the standard, “jump out of the problem to find the answer”, “jump out of the stereotype to find a new solution”, and promote the transformation of learning results into new ideas for promoting work and new methods for solving problems. Leading cadres at the provincial level should take the lead and set an example in theoretical study, learn one step first, learn one level deeper, and learn more, and be a good example model to ensure that they show a good image and learn good results.

At the opening ceremony, Wang Binglin, deputy director and secretary-general of the Xi Jinping Thought Research Center for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era of the Ministry of Education, and professor and dean of the Institute of Chinese Communist Party History and Party Construction at Beijing Normal University, made a speech titled “Opening up a new era of Marxism in China. Realm” special counseling report.

This reading class lasts for 3 days, during which special tutoring, intensive study, seminars and exchanges will be organized and arranged.