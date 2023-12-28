Home » The Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group Meeting and the Provincial Party Committee’s Party Building Work Leading Group Meeting requested that the second batch of thematic education be prudent and consistent to achieve effective results-News Center-Nanhai Net
News

The Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group Meeting and the Provincial Party Committee’s Party Building Work Leading Group Meeting requested that the second batch of thematic education be prudent and consistent to achieve effective results-News Center-Nanhai Net

by admin

The Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Thematic Education and Party Building Work

The Provincial Party Committee recently held a meeting to discuss the progress of the second batch of thematic education and the development of grassroots party organizations. The meeting, which was attended by provincial leaders including Secretary Feng Fei, focused on the implementation of the central government’s thematic education requirements and the strengthening of grassroots party organizations.

During the meeting, Secretary Feng Fei emphasized the importance of aligning with the central government’s new requirements and solidly promoting various measures and tasks of thematic education. He stressed the need for practical results and urged the completion of expected work goals. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the significance of improving the quality of grassroots party organization building, emphasizing the need to strengthen party spirit education and model demonstration of grassroots party members.

The meeting also addressed the need to continue promoting the reduction of burdens on the grassroots and strengthen party building to lead grassroots governance. It was emphasized that the second batch of thematic education should be conducted cautiously and consistently to achieve effective results and that special democratic life meetings and organizational life meetings should be organized to prevent formalism.

In addition to discussing thematic education, the meeting also deployed key tasks for recent party building work, highlighting the importance of standards and motivation in achieving effective results.

The meeting reflected the commitment of the Provincial Party Committee to drive effective thematic education and party building work, ensuring the successful implementation of central government requirements at the provincial level.

See also  Gonzalo Valenzuela, eight months off the field – breaking latest news

Reporter: Li Lei

You may also like

In Parma there is “Impronte. Us and the...

Kestel Mayor Önder Tanır: I would like to...

Prince William and Princess Kate wish everyone a...

Flemish Parliament asks State Security for more information...

Increasing the cadastral valuation by decree is a...

State Administration for Market Regulation: Optimize the innovation...

Simplifications, representatives of the trade associations at Palazzo...

Coupe du Togo/ Agaza -AS OTR : Ametokodo...

In Florida, the US removed works by Gabriel...

The number of gunpowder burns increases in Casanare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy