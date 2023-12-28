The Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group Meeting and the Provincial Party Committee’s Party Building Work Leading Group Meeting requested that the second batch of thematic education be prudent and consistent to achieve effective results-News Center-Nanhai Net

The Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Thematic Education and Party Building Work

The Provincial Party Committee recently held a meeting to discuss the progress of the second batch of thematic education and the development of grassroots party organizations. The meeting, which was attended by provincial leaders including Secretary Feng Fei, focused on the implementation of the central government’s thematic education requirements and the strengthening of grassroots party organizations.

During the meeting, Secretary Feng Fei emphasized the importance of aligning with the central government’s new requirements and solidly promoting various measures and tasks of thematic education. He stressed the need for practical results and urged the completion of expected work goals. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the significance of improving the quality of grassroots party organization building, emphasizing the need to strengthen party spirit education and model demonstration of grassroots party members.

The meeting also addressed the need to continue promoting the reduction of burdens on the grassroots and strengthen party building to lead grassroots governance. It was emphasized that the second batch of thematic education should be conducted cautiously and consistently to achieve effective results and that special democratic life meetings and organizational life meetings should be organized to prevent formalism.

In addition to discussing thematic education, the meeting also deployed key tasks for recent party building work, highlighting the importance of standards and motivation in achieving effective results.

The meeting reflected the commitment of the Provincial Party Committee to drive effective thematic education and party building work, ensuring the successful implementation of central government requirements at the provincial level.

Reporter: Li Lei

