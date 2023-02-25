On February 22, the Provincial People’s Congress Financial Work Symposium was held in Changzhou City. Wei Guoqiang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended and delivered a speech. Bai Yunping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Liang Yibo, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Dai Shifu, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Gao Honghua, Secretary-General attended the event.

Before the meeting, the participants inspected Changzhou “Two Lakes” Innovation Zone Planning Exhibition Hall, Ideal Automobile Co., Ltd. Changzhou Branch, and China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park to learn more about Changzhou’s development planning vision and experience Changzhou’s high-quality development The good momentum of the project and the good atmosphere of creating “the central axis hub of the Yangtze River Delta, an international intelligent city”.

Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Bai Yunping introduced Changzhou’s economic and social development. She pointed out that Changzhou is closely following the city positioning of “internationalized intelligent city, the central axis hub of the Yangtze River Delta”, further promoting the “532” development strategy and the construction of the “Two Lakes” innovation zone, and making every effort to build a leading Yangtze River Delta, radiating the whole country, and having global influence. The powerful “new energy capital” is striding into a city with a trillion GDP. The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress will focus on the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial party committees, and creatively do a good job in legislation, supervision, decision-making, and representation, and help write the answer sheet for Chinese-style modernization of Changzhou.

Wei Guoqiang emphasized at the symposium that it is necessary to closely follow the main line of “promoting the overall improvement of economic operation first”, comprehensively use the various powers and powers endowed by the Constitution and laws to the National People’s Congress, promote the effective implementation of important policies, and promote the resolution of prominent contradictions and problems that restrict high-quality development , to better help economic and social development and reform tackling tasks, contribute the wisdom of the NPC and put forward NPC suggestions to solve the problems in the reform and development.