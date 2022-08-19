Home News The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on the “Hundred-Day Action” for the Summer Public Security Crackdown – Economic Investigation
The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on the “Hundred-Day Action” for the Summer Public Security Crackdown – Economic Investigation

Release time: 2022-08-19 09:37:58

The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on the “Hundred-Day Action” for the Summer Public Security Crackdown – Economic Investigation

Since the “Hundred Eyes Action”, the province’s public security and economic investigation departments have made every effort to prevent risks, fight crime, protect stability, and promote development in accordance with the unified deployment of the department’s party committee, closely integrating the actual economic investigation, and starting with “one investigation, one rectification and five actions”. It has successively established 398 outstanding economic crime cases, cracked 251 cases, arrested 521 criminal suspects, destroyed 27 criminal gangs, involving a total amount of more than 39.26 billion yuan, and recovered 450 million yuan of economic losses, oversaw 8 key cases and persuaded them to return. 1 fugitive from overseas economic crimes, successfully launched 4 nationwide cluster campaigns, among which the “3.04” extraordinarily large money laundering cases in Guiyang and Liupanshui were listed as major national clusters. Especially since the launch of the special campaign to crack down on the crime of fraudulently obtaining tax refunds, the provincial public security and economic investigation departments have opened 141 tax-related cases, solved 59 cases, and arrested 160 criminal suspects, involving more than 30 billion yuan and 403 million yuan in losses. . In the next step, the province’s public security and economic investigation department will resolutely implement various crackdown and rectification measures to ensure the continued stability of the province’s overall social situation and escort high-quality economic development.

