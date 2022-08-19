Home News The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on the “Hundred Days Action” to Crack Down on Public Security in Summer – Public Security
The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on the "Hundred Days Action" to Crack Down on Public Security in Summer

Release time: 2022-08-18 11:05:54

Since the launch of the “Hundred Days of Action” by the national public security organs to crack down on public security in summer, the public security departments of the public security organs of the province have strengthened the patrol and prevention of key areas, especially the night market stalls, insisted on maximizing the number of police on the streets, and improved the full-time, all-weather, all-time Covered patrol prevention and control pattern. A total of 179,000 police officers were invested in patrolling, investigating and prosecuting, and 1,044 summer night-time inspections were carried out, 153 prohibited items were confiscated, 2,528 suspects of various crimes were seized and handled, and 7,031 people were rescued. The province’s public security organs insist on developing the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, relying on the working mechanism of “one center, one network and ten households”, combined with activities such as “million police officers entering tens of thousands of homes” and “political and legal system visits” and other activities, timely investigation and resolution All kinds of conflicts and disputes, and actively respond to the reasonable and legitimate demands of the masses. Since the “Hundred Days Action”, a total of 2,142 villages, 2,302 communities, 1,864 schools, 4,766 enterprises and more than 87,000 households have been visited, and 16,200 conflicts and disputes of various types have been investigated and dealt with, and 11,000 hidden risks have been eliminated. In the next stage of work, the public security departments of the province’s public security organs will take multiple measures to push the “Hundred Days Action” in depth, in order to maintain security and stability, and welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party.

