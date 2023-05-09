The Provincial Red Cross Society proposes all walks of life to participate in the 8 public welfare projects of the “5.8 Humanitarian Public Welfare Day”, and you can participate by walking_Hangzhou Net

The Provincial Red Cross Society advocates all walks of life to participate in the 8 public welfare projects of the “5.8 Humanitarian Public Welfare Day”, which can be participated in by walking

“Your love and care can support the youth drowning prevention work and reduce the occurrence of drowning accidents! It can improve the public’s awareness and ability of self-rescue and mutual rescue, and escort life, health and safety! It can realize the dream of students in difficulty to study , to rekindle the hope of a person and a family…” On May 8, the Red Cross Society of Zhejiang Province issued an initiative to all walks of life, eagerly looking forward to the warm hands of caring people and actively participating in the “May 8 Humanitarian Public Welfare Day” “Activities to contribute to the protection of life and health.

To commemorate the 76th “World Red Cross Day”, the Red Cross Society of China and Tencent Charity jointly launched the second “5.8 Humanitarian Charity Day” online crowdfunding campaign. The Red Cross Society of Zhejiang Province launched “Every Family Has an Ambulanceman”, “Drowning Prevention and Rescue by Your Side”, “Fraternity Homeland·Zheli Mutual Aid”, “Little Orange Lantern”, “Clover”, “Mother and Child Safety”, “Heart Care” ” Eight public welfare projects, including Empowering Life Rescue, raised public welfare funds through online crowdfunding.

Among them, the “every family has an ambulanceman” project will add emergency ambulance stations, configure emergency ambulance all-in-one machines, equip AEDs for difficult areas, and train ambulancemen; The five-year special action plans to add 10,000 sets of anti-drowning equipment, and at the same time support voluntary services to build an anti-drowning safety net; the “Boai Homeland·Zheli Mutual Aid” project will subsidize communities (villages) in underdeveloped areas to establish fraternity mutual aid funds Start-up funds to support humanitarian relief activities.

There are two forms of activities, one is direct donation, the project fundraising is valid for a long time, donating before May 9th has a chance to get a random matching donation from Tencent Charity and the “double gold” of caring enterprises; You can participate in the donation step, and the deadline is May 15.

During the “5.8 Humanitarian Charity Day” event, a total of 223 projects of the provincial Red Cross system were launched on Tencent Charity, mainly focusing on helping to carry out emergency rescue training, drowning prevention, caring for hematopoietic stem cell donors and human organs (remains) , organization) family members of donors, etc.