On September 21, the Provincial Vocational Education Conference was held in Guangzhou. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on vocational education work, implemented the spirit of the National Vocational Education Conference, and deployed the current and future vocational education work in our province. Sun Yao, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Education, attended the meeting and delivered a speech by video. Chen Jianwen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting summarized the experience of vocational education reform and development in our province, analyzed the new situation and new requirements of vocational education development in our province, and deployed the current and future vocational education work in the province. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on vocational education and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions to Guangdong. Embody new responsibilities and show new actions in promoting the high-quality development of modern vocational education.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to accurately grasp the law of vocational education development, focus on key tasks and key links, and strive to create a new situation for the high-quality development of modern vocational education in Guangdong. It is necessary to highlight the cultivation of morality and the combination of morality and skills, and firmly grasp the fundamental task of developing vocational education with Chinese characteristics; it is necessary to highlight the integration of production and education, school-enterprise cooperation, and promote the construction of a diversified, integrated and open vocational education school-running pattern; Driven by innovation, continue to enhance the endogenous power and sustainable vitality of vocational education development; we must highlight quality improvement and empowerment, service development, and strive to build a high-level and high-level technical and skilled personnel training system; we must highlight complementary advantages and create unique characteristics to form and regional development. The coordinated development layout that matches the pattern.

The meeting requested that all localities and departments should strengthen the party’s overall leadership over vocational education, consolidate work responsibilities, improve security mechanisms, optimize the development environment, and ensure the implementation of various tasks to promote the high-quality development of modern vocational education.