the provisional electoral lists to be consulted from July 20 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) informs the entire Togolese population through a press release dated July 17, 2023 that the provisional electoral lists will be displayed in all census and voting centers (CRV), starting Thursday July 20, 2023 .

To this end, the president of the CENI invites voters to go to their CRV to see their effective registration on the provisional electoral list and to report cases of voters wrongly registered or wrongly removed from the list.

It is also an opportunity to start the complaint procedure in the CRVs by requesting the registration on the electoral list of people regularly registered during the 2023 census but omitted from the list and to report any case of voter who died after the closing of the electoral census.

For a perfect success of this operation, the president of the CENI Dago Yabre counts on the civic-mindedness and the mobilization of the populations as well as the political parties, a sine-qua-none condition of a quality electoral file.

As a result, the presidents of the independent local electoral commissions (CELI) are requested to ensure the receipt of the provisional electoral lists and to recruit an agent per CRV who will be responsible for displaying, monitoring the lists and receiving referrals from the applicants. .

Christian Palley

